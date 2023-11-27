Healio releases special report on food allergy prevention

Thorofare, NJ, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healio announced today the release of a new resource for clinicians looking to discuss preventing food allergies with parents and caregivers.

The Dish on Allergen Introduction: A Healio Guide to the Clinician’s Role in Preventing Food Allergy aims to equip clinicians with the essential guidance needed to navigate the complexities of food allergy prevention and early allergenic food introduction.

“This special report connects pediatricians and primary care providers with the expertise of allergists so that they are armed with the latest guidance on food allergy prevention,” said Sasha Todak, an editorial director at Healio. “After reading this paper, these clinicians will know how to address food allergen introduction with their patients and will be able to play a role in the reduction of food allergy prevalence in the next generation.”

Key highlights of the report include:

The characteristics of food allergies in children

What has caused increases in food allergy prevalence

Best practices for food allergy prevention

“This is critical for everyone who takes care of kids, primary care providers and pediatricians, to better understand our new guidelines around early introduction of allergenic foods to help prevent food allergies,” said report contributor Ruchi S. Gupta, MD, MPH, professor of pediatrics and medicine and director of the Center for Food Allergy & Asthma Research at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

You can download this special report at Healio.com/FoodAllergy.

