Activist Short Seller Says R1 RCM (RCM) Creatively Manipulates Revenues- Hagens Berman

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Investigation:



The investigation focuses on the propriety of R1 RCM’s financial disclosures.

On Oct. 16, 2023, financial fraud investigator Jehoshaphat Research published a scathing forensic report accusing R1 RCM of engaging in misrepresentative accounting and calling its stock “practically uninvestible today.”

Among other matters, Jehoshaphat accused R1 RCM of engaging in “aggressive mark-to-model revenue recognition creating most of the revenue growth in the company today, creatively deflat[ing] expenses that inflate Adjusted EBITDA by approximately 55%, potentially systematic under-reserving for customer bad debts” and “increasingly aggressive revenue recognition practices to pull forward revenues[.]”

In response, the price of R1 RCM shares fell about 8% on Oct. 16, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and investigating whether R1 RCM may have engaged in improper revenue recognition practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding R1 RCM should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email RCM@hbsslaw.com.

