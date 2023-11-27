ClearStar Ranked as a Leading Provider by Customers in 2023 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen for Pre-Employment Screening

Alpharetta, Georgia, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStar Inc. – a leading provider of modern, integrated, background, drug, and health screening solutions – is pleased to announce its customers have independently ranked the company as a leading provider across several categories in the 2023 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening.

HRO Today‘s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ are the pre-employment screening industry’s gold standard customer satisfaction survey. ClearStar’s “Better, Easier, Faster, and Safer” background, drug, and health screening solutions enabled ClearStar to rank as a leading provider across several categories including:

Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening

Enterprise Quality of Service

Enterprise Breadth of Service

“ClearStar is honored to be named to the 2023 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen for Pre-Employment Screening. We are grateful to our customers for expressing their feedback to this survey. Their voice matters to us and there is no higher praise. We are also proud of our dedicated employees who provide an outstanding level of service every day,” said ClearStar Chief Executive Officer Mike Pritts.

About ClearStar

ClearStar, Inc. is a leading Human Resources technology company specializing in background, drug, and health screening services, domestic and globally. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree, HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen award winning enterprise solution provider, and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. For more information about ClearStar, please visit www.clearstar.net.

About HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey

HRO Today‘s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. Feedback is collected annually through an online survey, which is distributed to buyers directly and indirectly. For more information about methodology, please visit www.hrotoday.com/bakers-dozen/.