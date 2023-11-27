ZRG Global Talent Advisory Firm Establishes Presence in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY and ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG , a New Jersey-based global talent advisory firm, has established a new office in Mexico City, located in the U.S. Green Building Council LEED Platinum-certified Torre Virreyes Building in the Lomas de Chapultepec.

Following successful expansion in Middle East, South America, Europe, the UK, and Australia, the new office of ZRG Partners Mexico SRL de CV is positioned to deliver their tech-enabled analytic suite of talent management solutions to clients with operations in this very important market.

“Mexico is the biggest trading partner of the United States,” said Nate Frank, President ZRG Executive Search Division. “As of July 2023, Mexico was the source of 15% of U.S. imports, compared to 14.6% from China, and comprises a growing share of U.S. imports in many manufacturing sectors where ZRG has strong relationships, such as the Automotive, Machinery, and Medical Devices industries.”

“Mexico’s own market expansion has also been driving growing demand for our Financial, Professional Services & Technology, and Education Practices,” Frank added.

ZRG brings to Mexico an expanded service offering including Organizational Culture Assessment, Consulting and transformation through its Walking the Talk division. Their Brimstone Consulting division further adds leadership alignment and acceleration, bringing clients an end-to-end talent solution. The company also serves clients in over two dozen industry and functional practices, including media, sports and entertainment powerhouses, TurnkeyZRG and Sucherman Group .

The office will be led by Managing Director Pablo Perella-Berdun and Senior Advisor Hugo Lara. Perella-Berdun has 5 years in Executive Search and Talent Development in Mexico and previously enjoyed a 27-year corporate career in Consumer, Medical Device, Hygiene & Safety Products, and Specialty Chemicals, including Kimberly-Clark where he led local, regional, and global roles for over 20 years.

Prior to joining ZRG, Hugo Lara was a Senior Client Partner, Industrial and Advisory leader, as well as the Office Managing Director at Korn Ferry. Previously, he held senior management roles at Mexichem (now Orbia), Vitro, Parmalat, S.C. Johnson, and Grupo Christianson. In addition, he has participated in several associations and boards, including the Board of Regal Forest, Quality Post, Union de Crédito para la Contaduría Pública, Grupo Prez, Cervecería Centro Americana, Endeavor, and the Nuevo Leon State Board of Clusters. He is also the co-founder of The Morphing Group LLC, a business transformation advisory firm.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.