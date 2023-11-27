BISSELL Pet Foundation Brings Holiday Hope to Homeless Pets Through "Empty the Shelters" Event

Grand Rapids, MI, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Tis the season of giving, and BISSELL Pet Foundation is working to help every pet find a loving home just in time for the holidays. The need is more significant than ever as our nation’s animal shelters are experiencing unprecedented overcrowding due to increased intakes and slowed adoptions. Lives are on the line as post-pandemic euthanasia rates spike due to the lack of space. To bring holiday hope to homeless pets, BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is hosting its annual “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event from Dec. 1-17.

To make adoption more affordable and raise awareness for the incredible pets waiting for their second chance in shelters nationwide, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs at more than 380 participating organizations in 43 states during this event. The foundation supports participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted. Adopters can bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped, spayed, or neutered pet ready to be loved for $50 or less. All interested adopters are required to go through the participating organization’s adoption process to ensure they are the best match for the pet.

"Our nation's animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Our 'Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope' event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season."

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. With a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption, this lifesaving effort has helped more than 204,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. As BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, 730 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada have participated throughout the years. During BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” quarterly national events, an average of 1,225 pets are adopted daily.

Although pets can feel like a gift in terms of the joy they bring to life, BISSELL Pet Foundation reminds prospective pet parents that adopting a pet during the holidays is a lifelong commitment. To find a participating organization near you or to donate to support “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

