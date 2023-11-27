Bottle Capping Machine Market to Reach US$ 1,952.2 Million by 2033 With Surging Demand from Food and Beverage Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bottle-capping machine market size is projected to be worth US$ 1,361.3 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach US$ 1,952.2 million by the end of 2033. Sales are estimated to soar at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.



In today’s time, when it comes to the filling industry, having the right machinery for capping is a must-have in business to operate successfully. Capping the bottles/containers manually is not the best way to go for the industry. Making sure that the capping machine is tight enough the caps or even sealed properly not only does that in a fraction of the time, but it also needs to ensure that the product is secured and, most importantly, sanitary.

Growing demand for automated machines will likely drive the demand for bottle capping machines market during the forecast period. Automation in bottling processes improves production efficiency by reducing manual labor, minimizing human error, and achieving consistent capping quality. This is essential in meeting the increasing demand for bottled products.

Automated bottle capping machines can cap bottles much faster than manual capping, allowing manufacturers to meet higher production targets. Over time, automation reduces labor costs, as fewer human workers are required for capping operations. This can lead to significant cost savings for manufacturers.

Automation ensures that caps are consistently applied with the right torque, reducing the risk of leaks or spoilage. This is crucial for maintaining product quality and meeting industry standards.

Modern bottle-capping machines are designed to handle a wide range of bottle sizes, types, and cap styles. This makes them suitable for several industries, from beverages to pharmaceuticals.

Automation allows quick changeovers between different bottle sizes and cap types, accommodating product variations and seasonal demands. Several automated capping machines are equipped with data collection and monitoring capabilities. It helps provide valuable insights into production efficiency and helps with predictive maintenance.

Industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care are projected to expand. The demand for bottle-capping machines is expected to increase in tandem with the demand for their products.

Automation can help ensure compliance with regulations and standards, such as tamper-evident sealing in the pharmaceutical and food industries, which is vital for market access. Manufacturers are continually innovating to offer customized solutions that cater to specific industry needs, further driving demand for bottle-capping machines.

There are several types of caps and technology. It can be semi-automated or fully automated. It also has the key probability to go as they can do most of the job themselves.

Key Takeaways from the Bottle Capping Machine Market:

The global market for bottle capping machines is expected to worth at US$ 1,952.2 million by 2033 end

by 2033 end The bottle capping machine industry in Japan is predicted to exhibit a 3.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. China's bottle capping machine industry is predicted to hold a revenue of US$ 296.7 million.

Based on machine type, the snap-on capping machine segment is expected to dominate the market with a 4.8% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Based on the end-use industry, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to soar at 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.





“Rising integration of automation in bottle capping machines will drive demand by 2023 and beyond. Key manufacturers are working on providing machines with advanced features to cater to the surging demand from multiple industries.” - Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers are investing in research & development to develop innovative capping machines with advanced features for improved efficiency and flexibility. They are offering customized capping solutions to meet specific needs of different industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. They are also emphasizing automation of capping to reduce labor costs and improve production speed & accuracy.

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

Closure Systems International

E-PAK Machinery, Inc.

Liquid Packaging Solutions, Inc.

KWT Machine Systems Co., Ltd.

TORQ Packaging USA

Kinex Cappers® LLC,

Pack Leader Machinery Inc.

Acasi Machinery Inc.

Zalkin Americas llc.

Pharmapack Technologies Corporation

Busch Machinery, Inc.

SaintyCo

Filling Equipment Co., Inc.

New England Machinery (A Massman Company)

Lodha International LLP

Key Companies in the Bottle Capping Machine Market

Capping machines are available from Accutek Packaging, Kiss Packaging Systems, and Biner Ellison for a variety of uses and production levels. The tightening or securing of a container's cap is what a bottle capping machine does. Every business that packs goods into bottles, jars, or other containers requires a mechanism to secure the lid, and the cap is the most popular option.

A pioneer in the design and production of cutting-edge closures for a variety of uses in the consumer and industrial industries is Closure Systems International Inc. (CSI). CSI offers unmatched customer and technical assistance for fast-speed systems for application in addition to premium closures and capping equipment.

Segmentation

By Automation:

Automated

Semi-automated

Manual



By Operating Speed:

50 Bottles/minute

50 to 250 Bottles/minute

250 to 500 Bottles/minute

Above 500 Bottle/minute

By Machine Type:

Screw Capping Machine

Snap-on Capping Machine

ROPP (Roll-on Pilfer-proof) Capping Machine

Crown Capping Machine

By End-use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemicals

Automotive

Others (Household)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East and Africa

