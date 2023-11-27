Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, By Drug Class (Antimicrobial, Antihistamine, Analgesics & Corticosteroids), By Formulation (Gels, Lozenges) and Region

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Antimicrobial, Antihistamine, Analgesics & Corticosteroids), By Formulation (Gels, Lozenges), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mouth ulcer treatment market size is expected to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing geriatric population and rising awareness towards oral hygiene are among the key trends stimulating market growth. The growing global geriatric population is poised to trigger the number of cases of ulcers. As per the findings of the United Nations Organization (UNO), between 2015 and 2022, the population base of age 60 years and over is expected to grow from 12% to 22%. With the upswing in the demand for denture fittings in this population, a rise in the incidences of improper fittings and deficiency of vitamin B & folic acid is anticipated. Such incidents can lead to mouth ulcers.







Newly fitted dentures take some time to adjust. During the procedure, the inner area of the mouth remains moist for a certain period. Such conditions cause fungal infections leading to ulcers. The older population often suffers from such conditions, due to which they are prone to oral problems. In addition, a deficiency of vitamins is a common phenomenon observed among the geriatric population, which also increases the probability of suffering from mouth ulcers.



Rising awareness regarding oral hygiene in developing countries is also estimated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Campaigns on oral hygiene in rural areas of developing countries are working in favor of the market. For instance, every year, Colgate-Palmolive Company conducts an oral health month in rural areas of India to impart awareness regarding oral hygiene. Such initiatives are expected to encourage people to take up necessary treatments. Furthermore, a rise in tobacco usage in countries such as the UK and Mexico is projected to boost the rate of mouth ulcers, thereby benefitting the growth of the market.



Market Report Highlights

Based on drug class, the analgesics & corticosteroids segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing prescription rate of painkillers across the world

Based on formulation, the gels segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.2% in 2022. Ease of application, fast treatment, and pain relief are some of the features of gel-based treatment responsible for the growth of the segment over the forecast period

The sprays segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period owing to its increasing adoption amongst children and elderly population for its convenient application

In 2022, North America dominated with a revenue share of 35.2% owing to the well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness of the long-term effects of mouth ulcers and the increasing availability of various types of mouth ulcer treatment options

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Drug Class outlook

2.2.2. Formulation outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Mouth Ulcers Treatment: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Antimicrobial

4.4. Antihistamine

4.5. Analgesics & Corticosteroids

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Mouth Ulcers Treatment: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Sprays

5.4. Mouthwash

5.5. Gels

5.6. Lozenges



Chapter 6. Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Blistex

Church & Dwight

3M

Colgate- Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pfize

