Blood Collection Market Analysis Report 2023-2028, By Collection Site (Venous, Capillary), By Application (Diagnostics, Treatment), By Method (Manual, Automated), End-use and Segment

The global blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 19.86 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising incidences of infectious and non-communicable diseases is a major factor anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the global burden of chronic diseases is rising rapidly. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for nearly half of all chronic disease deaths. According to the American Heart Association, the incidence of CVD in the U. S. is estimated to rise from 36.9 % (2010) to 38.7 % (2020) and 40.5% by 2030.The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market, encompassing both direct and indirect effects. Initially, the consumption of blood collection devices for conventional diseases was reduced due to the disruption caused by the pandemic and the strain on healthcare resources.







However, as it became apparent that other diseases could be life-threatening risks for individuals infected with COVID-19, there was an increased emphasis on routine checks for blood-related diseases. This led to a temporary surge in sales in the market, which eventually led the market gradually return to its projected growth rate in 2022. The growing rate of novel product launches and investments is anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies announced the opening of its new production plant in Colorado. The plant will cater to customers in the source plasma collections by providing single-use collection kits for the newly FDA-approved Rika Plasma Donation System. This will ensure a reliable supply of collection sets specifically designed for the Rika system.



Market Report Highlights

The venous blood collection segment held the highestrevenue share in 2022 owing to an increase in demand for detection and diagnosis medical equipment

The diagnostics application segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the high geriatric population and the prevalence of infectious & non-communicable diseases

In 2022, the manual collectionmethod segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to the wide usage of this method in hospitals, individual clinical laboratories, and pathology laboratories

However, growing demand for safe & secure procedures and the adoption of enhanced blood collection products are driving the growth of the automated collection method segment

In 2022, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share due to an upsurge in the incidence of trauma & accidental cases along with a highvolume of surgical procedures

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022, which can be attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure and advanced blood collection products

In May 2022 QIAxcel Connect, a high-speed, high-sensitivity, high-resolution, nucleic acid analysis capillary electrophoresis device, was introduced by QIAGEN. QIAxcel Connect provides greater ease owing to its simplicity of use, better flexibility, and low operating costs. It has high analytical power and applies to a wide range of applications

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



3.2.1.1. Rising incidences of infectious and non - communicable diseases

3.2.1.2. Rising number of accidental and trauma cases

3.2.1.3. Escalating number of surgical procedures

3.2.2.1. Risks associated with blood transfusions

Abbott Laboratories

NIPRO Medical Corp.

Becton, Dickinson

Terumo

Medtronic

Qiagen

FL Medical

Greiner Holding

Haemonetics.

Sarstedt

