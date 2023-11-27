ISA-SBAN Webinar: “Recommendations and regulation on the use of low/no calorie sweeteners: global and Brazilian perspectives”

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Sweeteners Association (ISA), an international non-profit organization focused on providing science-based information to support public understanding of low/no calorie sweeteners, is organising a webinar about the recommendations and regulation on the use of low/no calorie sweeteners from global and Brazilian perspectives. The webinar is jointly organised by the ISA and the Brazilian Society for Food and Nutrition (Sociedade Brasileira de Alimentação e Nutrição – SBAN).



Low/no calorie sweeteners are safe ingredients that play an important role in providing consumers choice with sweet-tasting options with low or no calories. As part of a balanced diet, low/no calorie sweeteners can be a useful tool to reduce sugar and calorie intake, as well as to manage blood glucose levels and reduce the risk of dental caries.

The webinar, chaired by Dr Sueli Longo, President of the SBAN, will further explore the latest scientific evidence behind the role and benefits of low/no calorie sweeteners with renowned experts from various countries.

The webinar will take place on 1st December 2023, at 10h00 local São Paulo time (14h00 CET) and will be concluded by a final session with live questions and answers from the speakers.

Please visit the registration page here to attend this webinar in person. Simultaneous translation in Portuguese, Spanish and English will be available.

