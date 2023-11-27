Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size To Worth USD 35.92 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.3%

New York, United States, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 19.50 Billion in 2022 to USD 35.92 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.





Physiotherapy equipment encompasses a range of specialized tools used by physiotherapists to assess, treat, and rehabilitate patients with musculoskeletal and neurological conditions. These instruments include electrotherapy devices (TENS, ultrasound), therapeutic exercise tools (resistance bands, balance boards), and manual therapy aids (massage rollers, mobility tools). Technological advancements have introduced innovative devices like robotic exoskeletons and virtual reality systems, enhancing treatment effectiveness and expanding options for patients. This equipment plays a vital role in promoting patients' overall well-being and facilitating their recovery journey.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Pediatrics, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, and Others), By Type (Hydrotherapy, Cryotherapy, Continuous Passive Motion, Ultrasound, Electric Stimulation, Heat Therapy, Therapeutic Exercise, and Others), By Demographics (Non-geriatric Population and Geriatric Population), By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The ultrasound segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of the type, the global physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into hydrotherapy, cryotherapy, continuous passive motion, ultrasound, electric stimulation, heat therapy, therapeutic exercise, and others. Ultrasound is expected to experience higher growth during the forecast period in the physiotherapy equipment market due to its wide range of applications and advantages. Ultrasound devices are commonly used for pain relief, tissue healing, and reducing inflammation, making them a preferred choice for physiotherapists. Additionally, advancements in ultrasound technology, such as portable and handheld devices, enhance their accessibility and convenience for practitioners.

The musculoskeletal segment held the largest market with more than 58.3% revenue share in 2022.

Based on the application, the global physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into neurology, musculoskeletal, pediatrics, cardiovascular & pulmonary, and others. The musculoskeletal segment held the largest share in the physiotherapy equipment market due to its widespread application in addressing various musculoskeletal disorders and injuries. Physiotherapy equipment such as exercise devices, resistance bands, and mobility tools play a crucial role in promoting recovery, increasing mobility, and reducing pain for patients with conditions like arthritis, back pain, and sports injuries.

The non-geriatric segment held the largest market with more than 54.8% revenue share in 2022.

Based on the demographics, the global physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into non-geriatric population and geriatric population. The non-geriatric patient segment held the largest share in the physiotherapy equipment market, there is a significant prevalence of musculoskeletal and neurological disorders among the non-geriatric population, including sports-related injuries and workplace-related conditions. The growing awareness about the benefits of physiotherapy in younger age groups has led to increased demand for specialized equipment.

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market with more than 42.6% revenue share in 2022.

Based on the end-use, the global physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, rehabilitation centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in the physiotherapy equipment market due to the primary healthcare settings where patients seek physiotherapy treatments. These facilities are equipped with a wide range of physiotherapy equipment to cater to diverse patient needs. Additionally, hospitals and clinics often have skilled physiotherapists, making them the go-to choice for patients seeking specialized care and contributing to the segment's dominant position in the market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6.4% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience significant growth in the physiotherapy equipment market during the forecast period due to large and aging population, coupled with a rising prevalence of musculoskeletal and neurological conditions, will drive the demand for physiotherapy treatments. Additionally, increasing healthcare investments, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing disposable income levels in emerging economies contribute to market expansion. Technological advancements and the adoption of innovative healthcare solutions in the region further boost the demand for advanced physiotherapy equipment.

North America dominates the global physiotherapy equipment market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and growing prevalence of musculoskeletal and neurological disorders contribute to the increased demand for physiotherapy equipment. Additionally, the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement policies further drive growth in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global physiotherapy equipment market include BTL, EMS Physio Ltd., Dynatronics Corporation, RICHMAR, Performance Health, Storz Medical AG, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, ITO Co., Ltd., Enraf-Nonius B.V., Whitehall Manufacturing and other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, The Assam Down Town University (AdtU) has opened new physiotherapy labs, including a gait lab, an electromyography studies lab, and a pulmonary function test facility with spirometers.

In July 2022, Indutrade has agreed to buy out all of the shares of Primed Fysio och Rehab AB, a Swedish firm. Primed is a Swedish company that sells professional physiotherapy equipment.

