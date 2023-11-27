IMCD appoints Dorthe Mikkelsen as member of the Supervisory Board

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (27 November 2023, 18:00 CET) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that Mrs. Dorthe Mikkelsen has been appointed as member of the Supervisory Board at the Extraordinary General Meeting of IMCD N.V. held on 27 November 2023.

The appointment is made with immediate effect and for a term expiring at the Annual General Meeting of 2028. More information on Dorthe Mikkelsen (1967, Danish nationality) is available in the press release of 13 October 2023 on her nomination, included in the EGM documentation available here.

