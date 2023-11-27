Polyurea Garage Floor Coating & Epoxy Provider Unveils New Brand

Holland, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holland, Ohio -

James Millsaps, founder of Perrysburg, OH based Gorilla Concrete Coatings, is pleased to share that the company is now rebranding to LYNX Concrete Coatings. Customers may be interested to learn that the rebranding is being accompanied by the opening of a new company headquarters and showroom in Holland, Ohio.

Millsaps further states that, as part of this rebranding, the company has also formed a powerful partnership with Adam Reed, an expert in Home Improvement growth & expansion. Adam's executive level experience and strong leadership brings both a strategic and systems based approach to the table, a career resume that includes spearheading the launch and opening of over 75 retail home improvement offices across North America. In fact, the new name aims to demonstrate what this partnership means for customers and employees going forward, company strength.

LYNX Concrete Coatings assures the community that their rebranding is only intended to represent their new capabilities and the wider scope of service they aim to provide from now on. Customers who have already come to expect a certain standard from the team behind ‘Gorilla Concrete Coatings’ may expect the same great service to be their new baseline. The company is eager to demonstrate their capabilities to new and returning customers alike.

The company is particularly keen to discuss upgrades with customers who are ready to install a coating in their new garage or who wish to improve on the existing advantages provided by epoxy coatings. LYNX Concrete Coatings offers customers across the region access to superior solutions, based on polyurea and polyaspartic concrete coating technologies, which boast a number of additional benefits — on top of offering protection that is 4x stronger than epoxy.

To understand why polyurea and polyaspartic concrete alternatives are now recommended, the company says it is important to understand where the previous standard stood. Epoxy, for instance, has seen vast deployment in a range of facilities due to being waterproof and resistant to both abrasion and chemical damage. It is quite strong, but it does require maintenance to ensure cracks and chips do not lead to large-scale peels.

However, the material has a few notable disadvantages that have made it less popular since its peak. When a floor is prepared to an exact standard, a good bond can be created but with the reputation of epoxy 'not guaranteed' for long term durability. (often requiring the assistance of a team of specialists). Polyurea, on the other hand, absorbs deeply into a concrete surface, and this strong initial bond is what lends to the material’s superior durability.

Since homeowners are less likely to be able to clear out their entire garage on a regular basis to maintain an epoxy floor, it is highly likely to chip, fade and break down over time. Polyurea offers an immediate advantage here since it lasts far longer. There is virtually no risk of peeling, cracking and so on.

Stephanie S. says, “I'm absolutely thrilled with the exceptional service provided by Gorilla Concrete Coatings! They transformed my ordinary garage floor into a masterpiece in just one day. The team was professional, punctual, and highly skilled. They applied a stunning polyurea epoxy coating that is not only beautiful but also durable and non-slip. Every step of the process was smooth and the attention to detail was unparalleled. Now, I proudly show off my garage to friends and family.”

This durability can also be attributed to another of the material’s properties: its flexibility. Concrete, the company explains, will expand and contract with the seasons. Epoxy is more likely to crack as a consequence of the movement this creates, but polyurea can move in concert with concrete expansion or contraction. This means it suffers no impact to its strength or integrity.

LYNX Concrete Coatings adds that polyurea has one advantage that epoxy does not at all: it is fully UV-stable. Epoxy coatings will fade over time, especially with exposure to sunlight, but polyurea is completely unaffected by exposure to UV. In practice, this means that garage spaces protected by polyurea will look as good as the day they were installed for years to come — the company says it is likely to endure well over a decade.

All of these benefits, combined with the much shorter cure times boasted by polyurea (2-3 days, compared to epoxy sometimes requiring as much as a week) make polyurea the natural choice for homeowners in Perrysburg, Holland and elsewhere in the state. Those who wish to make use of LYNX Concrete Coatings’ expanded polyurea garage floor epoxy coating service are welcome to contact Adam Reed and the LYNX team today to request a free quote.

LYNX Concrete Coatings

Adam Reed

+18553312050

social@lynxconcretecoatings.com

1580 Holloway Rd.

Holland, OH 43528