Duna Energy Systems Introduces the Green Utility Cloud

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duna Energy Systems, a trailblazer in renewable energy solutions, proudly unveils its groundbreaking technology, the Green Utility Cloud. This innovative solution seeks to revolutionize the energy sector, offering sustainable and accessible power to underserved areas on a global scale.

In collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), Duna Energy Systems is manufacturing the Green Utility Cloud in Dubai, solidifying its role as a global energy partner committed to serving the U.A.E. and beyond.

The Green Cloud: A Paradigm-Shifting Technology

Drawing parallels to the transformative impact of cloud computing in the IT sector, Duna Energy's Green Cloud is set to redefine the energy landscape. This forward-looking technology aims to provide 24/7 on-demand access to clean, sustainable, and reliable energy for businesses and consumers in underdeveloped and remote areas.

The collaboration with the U.A.E. assumes particular importance, as a country historically renowned for its oil production takes a bold step towards embracing renewable energy initiatives. Acknowledging the necessity of diversifying its energy portfolio, the U.A.E. is committed to producing innovative technologies like the Green Utility Cloud to champion sustainability globally, making clean energy accessible to all, regardless of their location or economic status.

U.A.E.'s Clean Energy Vision and Job Creation

Recognizing the U.A.E.'s long standing role as a key player in the global energy landscape, Duna Energy Systems applauds the country's commitment to clean energy as a monumental industry shift. Choosing Dubai as the manufacturing hub for the Green Utility Cloud is not only a strategic move but also a catalyst for job creation in the construction, operation, and maintenance of energy plants in the U.A.E.

Duna Energy's Global Reach and Market Potential

As part of its commitment to global sustainability, Duna Energy Systems will build and operate microgrids in the U.A.E. This strategic initiative not only supports local energy needs but also aligns with the global trend towards decentralized and sustainable energy solutions.

In addition to its local impact, Duna Energy Systems is poised to tap into the growing global market for renewable energy, estimated to surpass $3 trillion by 2025. The Green Utility Cloud's innovative technology positions Duna Energy Systems to capture a significant share of this market, mirroring the success of cloud computing in the IT sector.

About Duna Energy Systems

Duna Energy Systems stands as a leading innovator in renewable energy solutions, dedicated to advancing environmentally friendly technologies that redefine the future of energy consumption. With a global vision, Duna Energy is committed to providing clean and accessible power solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide.

