Associa Promotes Max Freedman To Regional Vice President

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Max Freedman has been promoted to regional vice president, northeast central region. In his new role, Freedman will drive strategy development, manage operational business activities, and mentor branch personnel. He will also provide Associa branches with guidance and support to reach assigned goals and objectives.

Freedman joined Associa’s Maxwell-Kates affiliate in 2004. He has since served as vice president, senior vice president and CEO prior to his current role. Freedman has more than 20 years’ experience in the community management sector. His expertise includes management of residential and commercial real estate assets, construction management, leadership engagement, preparation of annual budgets, and facilitating numerous brokerage deals. As CEO for Maxwell-Kates, he oversaw a company portfolio of 206 residential multifamily properties with approximately 14,500 units.

Freedman earned a Bachelor’s Degree in General Business Administration and Management from Tulane University. He holds a certificate in property management from the NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate and a property and casualty insurance license from Pohs Institute. In addition, he is a licensed real estate broker in the state of New York.

"Max is a very capable executive with demonstrated knowledge in all facets of residential and commercial real estate,” said Associa Senior Vice President of Operations Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “We look forward to leveraging his best-in-practice expertise to oversee some of our offices in New York City and contribute to the continued expansion of Associa’s footprint throughout the region."

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly six million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment