Crown Castle Issues Statement in Response to Elliott

HOUSTON, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") today issued the following statement in response to Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"):



We value the views of all our shareholders as we seek to better understand their perspectives on our strategy, performance and business objectives. We look forward to reviewing Elliott’s materials and are open to commencing a constructive engagement with Elliott. The Company’s Board of Directors remains confident in Crown Castle’s executive leadership as the Company continues to act in the best interests of all shareholders.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS



Dan Schlanger, CFO

Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle Inc.

713-570-3050