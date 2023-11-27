Seth L. Matarasso, MD, Begins ASDS / ASDSA Presidency

Schaumburg, Ill., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esteemed dermatologic surgeon Seth L. Matarasso, MD, began his one-year presidential term for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) during the Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, Nov. 3.

Dr. Matarasso addressed the membership by thanking his mentors and sharing his four primary initiatives for the upcoming year:

Reinforcing the membership’s inclusive history of camaraderie by further uniting ASDS/A members as people, physicians and dermatologists.

Reimagining the future by fostering member engagement in and proactively reinforcing patient safety with those in a position to determine policy on the practice of medicine.

Embracing change and hope by implementing a new strategic plan and confirming a new Executive Director.

Enhancing and evolving members’ unified communication as credible medical sources, educating the public, medical peers and legislators on the scope of dermatologic surgeons’ expertise.

“To serve as the President of the ASDS and ASDSA is one of the most significant honors of my professional career; it is humbling and a privilege,” said Dr. Matarasso during his first presidential address. “Our membership will face challenges that will require the insight and the perspectives of many. I am committed to hearing your voice, your experiences and your ideas. It takes a community of members working toward a common purpose to affect change.”

An ASDS/A member since 1990, Dr. Matarasso served as Treasurer in 2009-12 and has volunteered his time on a variety of committees, including the Strategic Planning Task Force, Awards Work Group, Journal Awards Work Group, Tradeshow Work Group, Professional Conduct Committee and Evidence-based Medicine Task Force. In addition to donating his time to the Society, Dr. Matarasso supports the organization financially as a Lifetime Sustaining Stegman Circle donor and a founding member of the fund. He received the Samuel J. Stegman, MD, Award for Distinguished Service in 2018 and an Excellence in Education Award in 2009.

Dr. Matarasso is a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of California School of Medicine in San Francisco and was the recipient of its Outstanding Teacher of the Year. He is recognized as an expert in the field of cosmetic dermatology and has over 100 publications in the scientific literature and over 485 presentations nationally and internationally. He currently serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Archives of Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery and Cutis. He served as the President of the California Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery in 2007.

He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University at Buffalo School of Medicine. He received his medical training at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine and the University of California School of Medicine in San Francisco, where he completed a fellowship in Mohs Micrographic and Cutaneous Surgery.

Dr. Matarasso’s presidential term will conclude at the 2024 Annual Membership Meeting when he passes the presidential gavel to 2023-24 President-Elect Kavita Mariwalla, MD. The complete Board of Directors can be viewed at asds.net/Board-of-Directors .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net.

