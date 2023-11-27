Bit.Store Introduces Privacy-First Virtual Crypto Mastercard & unveils website’s new look

VILNIUS , Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit.Store, a pioneer in the Web3 revolution, is delighted to introduce its freshly redesigned website and the official release of the Bit.Store Virtual Crypto Card. With an unwavering commitment to facilitating seamless crypto transactions, Bit.Store is actively shaping the future of digital payments, making it more accessible to all through its innovative card solutions.

Embrace the new face of Bit.Store, where the website's transformation reflects a user-first philosophy. The redesign crystallizes Bit.Store's commitment to a superior user journey, marrying sleek modernity with the brand's pioneering essence.

The website overhaul showcases a sleek layout that prioritizes ease and efficiency. Users are greeted with clean lines, simplified content, and adaptive design, ensuring a flawless experience on any device. This revitalized portal paves the way for direct engagement with Bit.Store's array of services.

One Bit.Store Card for All Your Web3 Needs

The Bit.Store Virtual Crypto Card, a Mastercard prepaid card, sets itself apart with its exceptional features:

· KYC Free : Say goodbye to the cumbersome KYC process and sign up effortlessly from anywhere, at any time.

: Say goodbye to the cumbersome KYC process and sign up effortlessly from anywhere, at any time. · Zero Issuing Fee : The Bit.Store virtual card comes with no issuing fees, inactivity fees, annual fees, and no purchase fees for transactions up to $10,000.

: The Bit.Store virtual card comes with no issuing fees, inactivity fees, annual fees, and no purchase fees for transactions up to $10,000. · Seamless Access : Available in both virtual and physical forms, the Bit.Store Card integrates directly with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cardholders can easily add the Bit.Store Card to their preferred mobile wallets, allowing for acceptance at over 100 million merchants worldwide through MasterCard. Transactions are smooth, coupled with automatic crypto-to-fiat conversion. It also supports various services, including OpenAI subscriptions, Amazon, Netflix, and more.

: Available in both virtual and physical forms, the Bit.Store Card integrates directly with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cardholders can easily add the Bit.Store Card to their preferred mobile wallets, allowing for acceptance at over 100 million merchants worldwide through MasterCard. Transactions are smooth, coupled with automatic crypto-to-fiat conversion. It also supports various services, including OpenAI subscriptions, Amazon, Netflix, and more. · Card Variability : Users have the flexibility to choose from multiple card BIN numbers allowing them to adjust the card capabilities according to their needs.

: Users have the flexibility to choose from multiple card BIN numbers allowing them to adjust the card capabilities according to their needs. · Fortified Security : The fusion of Mastercard's trust and an extra layer of 2FA ensures top-tier security.

: The fusion of Mastercard's trust and an extra layer of 2FA ensures top-tier security. · The Physical Card Beta: For those who value physical transactions, this option extends the virtual card's convenience into the physical realm. Available end of Q4 2023.

"Our mission at Bit.Store has always been to bring the benefits of cryptocurrency into the everyday lives of people. We're excited to introduce our new website, designed with a focus on user-friendliness and accessibility. It reflects our dedication to simplifying the crypto experience. The launch of the Bit.Store Virtual Crypto Card, with no KYC requirements and zero issuing fees, is a significant step towards making crypto payments easier and more convenient for everyone." commented Bit.Store CEO.

About Bit.Store

Bit.Store is your gateway to seamless cryptocurrency integration in the real world. Committed to safeguarding privacy and ensuring user-friendly accessibility, our virtual and physical cards allow for crypto conversions, enabling secure and simple spending across online and offline in-store platforms. Bit.Store redefines the ease of crypto asset management — store, spend, and earn with confidence and simplicity.

Website ：https://www.bitstore.com/



Twitter ：https://twitter.com/www_bit_store



Telegram：https://t.me/Bitstore_official



Discord：https://discord.gg/QFH44EPGef



Linkedin：https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitstorecard



Medium：https://medium.com/@bitstoreteam

