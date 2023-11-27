Meet the Companies Named to Computerworld’s 2024 Best Places to Work in IT List

Boston, MA., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computerworld is pleased to announce the 2024 Best Places to Work in IT list. These featured organizations showcase robust commitments to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), exceptional employee retention and engagement, adeptness in remote/hybrid work dynamics, comprehensive benefits, substantial IT career development and training programs, and significant strides in IT growth. Recognizing the impact of company size on culture and benefits, the 2024 list categorizes organizations into three segments: large, midsize, and small.



How we chose the best places to work in IT

The 30th annual survey conducted by Computerworld's publisher, Foundry, aimed to recognize the top workplaces for IT professionals. Commencing in April 2023, the nomination phase welcomed entries from organizations boasting a minimum of 100 total employees, including at least five IT staff members.

Participants were requested to designate a contact person within their organization well-versed in employment statistics, financial data accessibility, and familiarity with both IT department and overall organizational benefit policies and programs.

From mid-April 2023, nominated organization contacts received an extensive 58-question company survey encompassing six core categories: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices; IT turnover, promotions, and growth; programs fostering IT retention and engagement; remote/hybrid work arrangements; comprehensive benefits and perks (such as elder care, child care, flextime, and college tuition reimbursement); as well as training and career development opportunities.

Apart from receiving scores based on closed-ended questions, the survey submissions, inclusive of multiple open-ended responses, underwent an evaluation by a panel of esteemed industry experts. Both the nomination process and company surveys were conducted online, with responses collected and analyzed by a third-party research vendor. The research phase concluded in July 2023.

Top 10 lists

Our top 10 lists show the best of the best—the organizations that excel in each of the six categories covered. To determine each list, we considered the following factors:

DEI: DEI strategies and practices; the existence of dedicated role(s) promoting workplace diversity and inclusion; inclusion of women and minority groups within the IT workforce and within IT management; leadership accountability for DEI; DEI training opportunities.

Employee retention and engagement: Frequency of employee satisfaction surveys; promotions; salary increases; actions taken to boost employee morale.

Remote/hybrid work: Employee autonomy over work location; percentage of remote and hybrid employees; policies regarding flexible work; actions taken to support flexible work; actions taken to ensure employee safety and well-being.

Benefits: The range of benefits and perks offered, including sabbaticals, elder care and childcare, paid time off, and (within the U.S.) family leave and healthcare benefits.

IT career development and training: Mentoring programs; training budget; promotions within IT; accessibility of training to remote employees; unique training programs.

IT growth: Changes in IT headcount over the past three years; IT turnover and anticipated growth; new skills companies are planning to hire this year; outsourcing plans; the company’s revenue growth over the past three years.

When scoring the responses from the company surveys, the results were weighted against averages and benchmarks calculated within each company size group. The survey process was overseen by Jen Garofalo, research director in Foundry’s Global Services group, in collaboration with the independent firm Research Results, Inc.

Large organization ratings (5000+ U.S. employees)

Genentech GSK UKG Oshkosh Corporation VMware International Paper The Hartford New York – Presbyterian Hospital RSM US LLP Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Avanade Ceridian HCM, Inc. Health Care Service Corporation Navy Federal Credit Union PPG CDW Kaiser Permanente Atrium Health Johns Hopkins Medicine Equinix University of Notre Dame Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Zimmer Biomet Aflac, Incorporated Graphic Packaging International Mattel, Inc. Avery Dennison AdventHealth Unum Group FedEx Corporation UPMC Fannie Mae Liberty Mutual Insurance Zebra Technologies Corporation H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Holman Stanford Health Care Community Healthcare System MITRE San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company ADM The Kroger Co. Discover Financial Services Principal Financial Group® Prince William County Public Schools Informatica Inc. Avnet Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Total Quality Logistics Applied Materials, Inc. Jack Henry DHL Express USA Amplifon USA Curity Portland State University Banner Health LCMC Health U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information and Technology Probe CX Align Technology, Inc.





Midsize organization ratings (1,001 – 4,999 U.S. employees)

OCLC, Inc. FINRA Power Home Remodeling CHG Healthcare Kinaxis Inc. Credit Acceptance VyStar Credit Union Plante Moran, PLLC Extreme Networks CareSource Guardant Health Ingeus UK Limited KnowBe4 Enova Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc. A+E Television Networks Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cambia Health Solutions American Fidelity Assurance Company Genesis HealthCare System Five9 National Information Solutions Cooperative SunOpta Grains and Foods Planned Systems International, Inc. CME Group Miami University Altia





Small organization ratings (1,000 or fewer U.S. employees)

Ostfriesische Tee Gesellschaft GmbH & Co. KG Prezzee Pty Ltd Denali Therapeutics BCU Dataprise Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company Tokio Marine North American Services MetroStar Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Abarca Health Dine Brands Global Avaap Axon Active Vietnam Co., Ltd. Complete Technology Services Edafio matrix technology GmbH Connectria, LLC ICON International, Inc.

