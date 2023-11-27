Meet the Companies Named to Computerworld’s 2024 Best Places to Work in IT List

Computerworld reveals 2024's top IT workplaces, emphasizing strong DEI commitments, exceptional employee retention, remote work proficiency, comprehensive benefits, and notable IT career growth.

Boston, MA., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computerworld is pleased to announce the 2024 Best Places to Work in IT list. These featured organizations showcase robust commitments to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), exceptional employee retention and engagement, adeptness in remote/hybrid work dynamics, comprehensive benefits, substantial IT career development and training programs, and significant strides in IT growth. Recognizing the impact of company size on culture and benefits, the 2024 list categorizes organizations into three segments: large, midsize, and small.

How we chose the best places to work in IT

The 30th annual survey conducted by Computerworld's publisher, Foundry, aimed to recognize the top workplaces for IT professionals. Commencing in April 2023, the nomination phase welcomed entries from organizations boasting a minimum of 100 total employees, including at least five IT staff members.

Participants were requested to designate a contact person within their organization well-versed in employment statistics, financial data accessibility, and familiarity with both IT department and overall organizational benefit policies and programs.

From mid-April 2023, nominated organization contacts received an extensive 58-question company survey encompassing six core categories: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices; IT turnover, promotions, and growth; programs fostering IT retention and engagement; remote/hybrid work arrangements; comprehensive benefits and perks (such as elder care, child care, flextime, and college tuition reimbursement); as well as training and career development opportunities.

Apart from receiving scores based on closed-ended questions, the survey submissions, inclusive of multiple open-ended responses, underwent an evaluation by a panel of esteemed industry experts. Both the nomination process and company surveys were conducted online, with responses collected and analyzed by a third-party research vendor. The research phase concluded in July 2023.

Top 10 lists

Our top 10 lists show the best of the best—the organizations that excel in each of the six categories covered. To determine each list, we considered the following factors:

DEI: DEI strategies and practices; the existence of dedicated role(s) promoting workplace diversity and inclusion; inclusion of women and minority groups within the IT workforce and within IT management; leadership accountability for DEI; DEI training opportunities.

Employee retention and engagement: Frequency of employee satisfaction surveys; promotions; salary increases; actions taken to boost employee morale.

Remote/hybrid work: Employee autonomy over work location; percentage of remote and hybrid employees; policies regarding flexible work; actions taken to support flexible work; actions taken to ensure employee safety and well-being.

Benefits: The range of benefits and perks offered, including sabbaticals, elder care and childcare, paid time off, and (within the U.S.) family leave and healthcare benefits.

IT career development and training: Mentoring programs; training budget; promotions within IT; accessibility of training to remote employees; unique training programs.

IT growth: Changes in IT headcount over the past three years; IT turnover and anticipated growth; new skills companies are planning to hire this year; outsourcing plans; the company’s revenue growth over the past three years.

When scoring the responses from the company surveys, the results were weighted against averages and benchmarks calculated within each company size group. The survey process was overseen by Jen Garofalo, research director in Foundry’s Global Services group, in collaboration with the independent firm Research Results, Inc.

Large organization ratings (5000+ U.S. employees)

  1. Genentech
  2. GSK
  3. UKG
  4. Oshkosh Corporation
  5. VMware
  6. International Paper
  7. The Hartford
  8. New York – Presbyterian Hospital
  9. RSM US LLP
  10. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
  11. Avanade
  12. Ceridian HCM, Inc.
  13. Health Care Service Corporation
  14. Navy Federal Credit Union
  15. PPG
  16. CDW
  17. Kaiser Permanente
  18. Atrium Health
  19. Johns Hopkins Medicine
  20. Equinix
  21. University of Notre Dame
  22. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
  23. Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
  24. Zimmer Biomet
  25. Aflac, Incorporated
  26. Graphic Packaging International
  27. Mattel, Inc.
  28. Avery Dennison
  29. AdventHealth
  30. Unum Group
  31. FedEx Corporation
  32. UPMC
  33. Fannie Mae
  34. Liberty Mutual Insurance
  35. Zebra Technologies Corporation
  36. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
  37. Holman
  38. Stanford Health Care
  39. Community Healthcare System
  40. MITRE
  41. San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company
  42. ADM
  43. The Kroger Co.
  44. Discover Financial Services
  45. Principal Financial Group®
  46. Prince William County Public Schools
  47. Informatica Inc.
  48. Avnet
  49. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
  50. Total Quality Logistics
  51. Applied Materials, Inc.
  52. Jack Henry
  53. DHL Express USA
  54. Amplifon USA
  55. Curity
  56. Portland State University
  57. Banner Health
  58. LCMC Health
  59. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information and Technology
  60. Probe CX
  61. Align Technology, Inc.

Midsize organization ratings (1,001 – 4,999 U.S. employees)

  1. OCLC, Inc.
  2. FINRA
  3. Power Home Remodeling
  4. CHG Healthcare
  5. Kinaxis Inc.
  6. Credit Acceptance
  7. VyStar Credit Union
  8. Plante Moran, PLLC
  9. Extreme Networks
  10. CareSource
  11. Guardant Health
  12. Ingeus UK Limited
  13. KnowBe4
  14. Enova
  15. Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc.
  16. A+E Television Networks
  17. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
  18. Cambia Health Solutions
  19. American Fidelity Assurance Company
  20. Genesis HealthCare System
  21. Five9
  22. National Information Solutions Cooperative
  23. SunOpta Grains and Foods
  24. Planned Systems International, Inc.
  25. CME Group
  26. Miami University
  27. Altia

Small organization ratings (1,000 or fewer U.S. employees)

  1. Ostfriesische Tee Gesellschaft GmbH & Co. KG
  2. Prezzee Pty Ltd
  3. Denali Therapeutics
  4. BCU
  5. Dataprise
  6. Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company
  7. Tokio Marine North American Services
  8. MetroStar
  9. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
  10. Abarca Health
  11. Dine Brands Global
  12. Avaap
  13. Axon Active Vietnam Co., Ltd.
  14. Complete Technology Services
  15. Edafio
  16. matrix technology GmbH
  17. Connectria, LLC
  18. ICON International, Inc.

