Frozen Potato Market Size Projected to Surge USD 97.73 Billion Growth by 2032, Exhibit a CAGR of 5%

Newark, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 60 billion in 2022 global frozen potato market will reach USD 97.73 billion in 2032. One of the native root vegetables of the Americas is the potato. The tuber of the plant Solanum tuberosum is used to make this starchy dish. The perennial plant belongs to the Solanaceae family, which includes nightshades. There are several types of potatoes. They contain a lot of vitamin C, an antioxidant. Potassium, an electrolyte that supports the function of our heart, muscles, and nervous system, is another important nutrient found in potatoes. Additionally, it contains vitamin B6, which is known to support heart and intestinal health. Potatoes help to regulate blood sugar. They may be utilised in many different recipes and meals because of their adaptability. Frozen potatoes are, as their name suggests, a preserved kind of fresh potatoes. The nutrients are not lost too much because they are retained at their prime. There is less waste generated because frozen potatoes have a longer shelf life. It also ensures that every last bit of produce is utilised. Frozen potatoes are essential for meals and sides, canned soups and stews.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13809



Key Insight of the Global Frozen Potato Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The growth of fast-food chains drives the demand in the area. Given the younger demographic in the area, the growing demand for fast food is also positive for the industry. Vegetarian and vegan diets are becoming increasingly popular, which is good news for the market's expansion.



In 2022, the french fries segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of USD 22.20 billion.



The product type segment is divided into French fries, mashed, battered, hash brown, stuffed, sweet potatoes, and others. In 2022, the french fries segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of USD 22.20 billion.



In 2022, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of USD 32.40 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into residential and food services. In 2022, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of USD 32.40 billion.



In 2022, the B2B segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of USD 34.20 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into B2B and B2C. In 2022, the B2B segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of USD 34.20 billion.



Report Attribute Details



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 60 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 97.73 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG.,Agristo NV,Bart’s Potato Company,Cosun,Farm Frites International B.V.,Greenyard N.V.,Himalya International Limited,J.R. Simplot Company,Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.,McCain Foods Limited Segments Covered Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Advancement in market



August 2023 - To facilitate the development of a food processing business on its former sugar factory site in the North of France, Tereos and Agristo signed a memorandum of agreement. The Belgian company Agristo intends to establish a facility to manufacture frozen potato goods. With the investment of €350 million and the creation of 350 jobs, new markets for regional manufacturers will be opened. Agristo, a Belgian producer of frozen potato products, has been rapidly expanding, and its investment in this new Potato Processing factory in Northern France is only the most recent example.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising popularity of fast food.



A more hectic lifestyle has resulted in a rise in the packaged foods and drinks market. There is also a greater need for convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals in today's environment. The market for convenience foods and beverages has grown due to the fast-food industry's growth and expansion.



Restraints: The availability of fresh alternatives.



Given these dishes' high percentage of frozen potatoes, the market will grow as convenience food demand rises. The desire for fresh foods has increased as people become more aware of the negative impacts of frozen foods. The growth of the frozen potato market will also be constrained by the year-round availability of fresh commodities, particularly potatoes. Fresh potatoes are more nutrient-dense, healthier, and taste better than frozen potatoes.



Opportunities: Growing amounts of research and development.



The climate change dilemma has spurred the need to assure future food security through better extraction, processing, and storage facilities for frozen food items. In addition, industry participants are developing technology to enhance their products' taste, shelf life, and nutritional content in response to the growing demand for frozen potatoes. These developments will help the frozen potato business grow internationally in the future.



Challenges: The rising awareness about the health benefits of fresh foods.



The increasing incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases, given bad food habits and choices, has led to a gradual shift towards fresh farm produce. The growing accessibility, availability and affordability of fresh farm produce will encourage more consumers to buy these instead of their frozen counterparts. Therefore, the rising awareness about the health benefits of fresh farm produce will challenge the market’s growth.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13809/single



Some of the major players operating in the global frozen potato market are:



• Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG.

• Agristo NV

• Bart’s Potato Company

• Cosun

• Farm Frites International B.V.

• Greenyard N.V.

• Himalya International Limited

• J.R. Simplot Company

• Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

• McCain Foods Limited



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/frozen-potato-market-13809



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• French Fries

• Mashed

• Battered

• Hash Brown

• Stuffed

• Sweet Potatoes

• Others



By End User



• Residential

• Food Services



By Distribution Channel



• B2B

• B2C



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights