Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims Demand Government Action Amidst Heightened Intimidation Tactics from the Islamic Regime of Iran

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the referral of the Flight PS752 case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Islamic Regime of Iran has escalated its malicious actions against the families of the victims with threats, intimidation, assault, persecution, confiscation of travel documents, and summons before the nefarious revolutionary courts.



This increased activity is related to the state of the case before the ICJ, the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims’ (the Association) tireless efforts to reveal the truth and find justice, along with the Association’s demands to formally put the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the terrorist organizations list and to expel Islamic Regime operatives and officials from Canada.

We ask that the Government of Canada take notice of the systematic violation of the families’ rights and respond to the following requests without delay and with resolute action:

Initiate the provisional measures process in the case before the ICJ at The Hague based on the Islamic Regime’s blatant violation of the families’ rights.



Put the full and complete roster of the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations without further delay.



Immediately expel all Islamic Regime operatives, officials, and their families operating within Canada.



