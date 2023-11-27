HUMBL Announces Launch of Government Digital Wallet with the County of Santa Cruz

HUMBL and the County of Santa Cruz Have Teamed Up To Launch the First Digital Wallet for a Municipal Government in the State of California, Offering Citizens a Convenient Mobile Platform for Government Services and Transactions

Santa Cruz, CA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) and the County of Santa Cruz announced today the launch of the first digital wallet of any municipal government in the State of California. The goal of the digital wallet is to provide Santa Cruz residents with a highly modernized, verified platform for government interactions, transactions and communications.

The mobile application is available on both Android and Apple app stores, and entitled “MySCCounty+.” MySCCounty+ integrates legacy Santa Cruz County mobile app services such as benefit applications, graffiti reporting, emergency alerts, voter registration, storm preparedness, reporting alcohol and tobacco sales to minors, reporting code violations, paying property taxes, park locator, park facility reservations, planning application status, road projects, restaurant inspection lookups, scheduling of building inspections, medi-cal signups, charging station locations, beach water advisories and more. The County is also experimenting in MySCCounty+ with new blockchain technology in areas such as RV permits within the digital wallet, with the intent to expand on additional use cases that can benefit from distributed ledger technology and verifiable credentials.

During the MySCCounty+ development process, the State of California recently passed legislation (Senate Bill 786, Hertzberg), signed by Governor Newsom on September 28, 2022, that allows county governments to issue vital records for birth, marriage and death certificates via verifiable credentials, which can be held in digital wallets and secured by blockchain technology.

“The value of digitizing paper documents, records, and services is an important step forward for the convenience of Santa Cruz County residents,” said Santa Cruz County Supervisor, Zach Friend. “We are proud to have pioneered this innovation here in California to drive improved equity, access and inclusion for Santa Cruz residents through digital technology.”

“To our knowledge, this is the first digital wallet of any major county government in the United States and we are proud to have delivered it right here in our home State of California,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “Municipal governments can now interact more seamlessly with their constituents through digital wallets, verified profiles and improved transactional databases using our modular application. We deeply thank the team at Santa Cruz for their innovative collaboration, and look forward to serving other municipalities in the future, through our “Powered by HUMBL” digital wallet technologies for government.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a digital wallet and web platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™.

HUMBL is the Official Technology Platform of the Arena Football League (AFL) and has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more.

HUMBL also has a commercial division (HBS), specializing in “Powered by HUMBL” digital wallets and web platforms for clients in areas such as professional sports leagues and governments.

For more information, please visit: HUMBL.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

