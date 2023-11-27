March of Dimes Canada to Expand Successful MentorAbility Canada Program

Toronto ON, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March of Dimes Canada is proud to announce the renewal and expansion of the highly successful MentorAbility Canada program. March of Dimes Canada, in partnership with the Ontario Disability Employment Network, is the Ontario hub for the program, coordinated by the Canadian Association for Supported Employment (CASE) and funded in part by the Government of Canada's Opportunities Funds for Persons with Disabilities Program.

MentorAbility Canada pairs job seekers with mentors to explore various career paths and gain valuable mentorship, effectively preparing them for the workforce. In collaboration with the Ontario Disability Employment Network, March of Dimes Canada has been successfully delivering the program since 2019. Mentorship supports job seekers with disabilities by providing opportunities to explore diverse career opportunities and gain essential insights so they can progress in their desired fields.

“We exceeded our targets in the original MentorAbility Canada program with our partners at ODEN and we’re looking forward to building on that success under a renewed and expanded program,” says Lisa Livingston, Regional Employment Services Manager at March of Dimes Canada. “We’re excited to continue our work as MentorAbility Canada’s Ontario Hub for the next three years.”



The new funding renews and grow the program as MentorAbility Canada 2.0, with a focus on expanding the network of employers offering experiential learning, and on reaching more job seekers with disabilities who commonly face barriers to employment.

“MentorAbility Canada is crucial to advancing the employment landscape for individuals with disabilities across Canada,” Livingston continued. “We’ve witnessed the transformative power of this program, and we’re committed to continuing it and creating a more diverse and equitable workforce.”

“MentorAbility Canada doesn’t just benefit people with disabilities,” Livingston added. “It also supports employers and other service agencies seeking to foster mentorship connections benefit from accessible employment. Everyone wins.”

More details about MentorAbility Canada can be found here.

