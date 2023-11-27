[Latest] Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Share/Size Worth USD 6.8 Billion by 2032 at a 7.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Share, Trends and Insights By Type (Managed, Unmanaged), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Electric and power, Aerospace and defense, Automotive and transportation, Oil and gas, Others), By Application (Smart Grid, Security & Surveillance), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Size, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.8 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Industry 4.0 Transformation: The pervasive influence of Industry 4.0 has kindled a surging demand for Industrial Ethernet switches. As factories and industrial processes embrace automation and data-centric operations, the necessity for dependable, high-speed communication networks has escalated.

Escalating Data Volumes: Industrial applications are churning out vast data streams for purposes such as predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and process enhancement. Coping with this escalating data traffic mandates the deployment of Industrial Ethernet switches offering robust data-handling capabilities.

Widespread Adoption of Ethernet: Ethernet has emerged as the universal standard for industrial networking, primarily due to its capacity for seamless interoperability, scalability, and cost-efficiency. This ubiquity is a pivotal driver behind the widespread adoption of Industrial Ethernet switches across diverse industries.

Heightened Cybersecurity Imperatives: The growing threat landscape of cyber-attacks has raised substantial security concerns within industrial networks. Industrial Ethernet switches frequently incorporate advanced security features, which are indispensable for fortifying critical infrastructure and operations.

The proliferation of IoT: The industrial landscape is witnessing an explosion of IoT devices. Industrial Ethernet switches serve as the linchpin for interconnecting and managing these myriad IoT devices, playing a pivotal role in fostering smart manufacturing and asset tracking.

Redundancy Requirements: Industrial operations demand the utmost network uptime and reliability. Industrial Ethernet switches featuring redundancy and failover mechanisms are pivotal in mitigating downtime, which can be catastrophic for mission-critical applications.

Remote Monitoring and Management: Industrial Ethernet switches increasingly boast remote management and monitoring capabilities. These features facilitate real-time diagnostics, ultimately trimming maintenance expenses and augmenting operational efficiency.

Gigabit and 10-Gigabit Ethernet Proliferation: As industrial applications necessitate higher bandwidth, the adoption of Gigabit and 10-Gigabit Ethernet switches has surged. These advanced switches facilitate high-speed data transmission, enabling efficient handling of substantial datasets.

Sustainability Drive: A growing number of industries have embraced sustainability and energy-efficiency initiatives. Industrial Ethernet switches are designed with energy-saving features to curtail power consumption, aligning with environmental sustainability goals.

Intense Market Competition and Innovation: The intense rivalry among industrial Ethernet switch manufacturers has fueled relentless innovation. The market is replete with feature-rich products that push the boundaries of performance, reliability, and ease of integration.

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In June 2020, Sick unveiled an innovative solution named “Live Connect,” which establishes a streamlined connection between an edge gateway and the Sick Asset Hub. This system also generates a virtual representation of sensors and their data, enabling enhanced simulation of sensor status. Live Connect opens up novel possibilities for enhancing process efficiency and bolstering overall plant availability.

In December 2019, Sick China marked the inauguration of a new facility, strategically aimed at expanding its capabilities for local manufacturing and system construction.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 6.8 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Industry Vertical, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Industrial Ethernet Switch market :

Disruptions in Supply Chain: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the availability of components for Ethernet switch manufacturers. This led to delays in production and delivery.

Shift to Remote Work: With many industries implementing remote work and limited on-site operations, the demand for robust and secure remote connectivity solutions increased. Industrial Ethernet switches played a crucial role in supporting remote monitoring and management of industrial processes.

Economic Uncertainty: Economic uncertainty and reduced capital investments during the pandemic affected the overall demand for industrial Ethernet switches, especially in industries that experienced a downturn.

Increased Focus on Cybersecurity: The rise in remote work and the need for secure data transmission emphasized the importance of cybersecurity. Industrial Ethernet switch manufacturers had to enhance security features to meet the heightened demand for secure industrial networks.

Supply Chain Diversification: The disruptions highlighted the need for supply chain diversification, leading some companies to seek alternative sources for components and reduce reliance on a single region.

Resilience and Redundancy: The pandemic underscored the importance of network resilience and redundancy in industrial settings. Companies invested in redundant network architectures to ensure business continuity.

Acceleration of Digital Transformation: The need for remote monitoring and data analysis accelerated digital transformation efforts, driving the adoption of advanced industrial Ethernet switches with higher bandwidth and low latency.

In summary, the COVID-19 pandemic brought both challenges and opportunities to the Industrial Ethernet Switch market. It emphasized the importance of flexibility, cybersecurity, and digitalization in industrial networking while also highlighting the vulnerabilities in global supply chains. These lessons are likely to shape the market’s future developments and innovations.

List of the prominent players in the Industrial Ethernet Switch Market:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Belden Inc.

Moxa Inc.

Hirschmann (a Belden brand)

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Allied Telesis Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Extreme Networks Inc.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Others

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market – Regional Analysis

The Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America represents a pivotal geographical sector within the Industrial Ethernet Switch market , encompassing the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This region boasts advanced industrial infrastructure and widespread automation, making it a significant market for Ethernet switches employed across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors. In North America, we observe prominent trends such as a dedicated focus on fortified cybersecurity solutions for safeguarding critical infrastructure. Additionally, the adoption of cutting-edge networking technologies to support Industry 4.0 initiatives is on the rise. The demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity within industrial applications is also escalating.

Europe: Europe, including countries within the European Union and its peripheries, stands out as a prominent region in the Industrial Ethernet Switch market. This area is known for its well-established industrial sector and strong commitment to technological progress, making it a thriving hub for Ethernet switch solutions in manufacturing, process industries, and transportation. In Europe, key trends encompass widespread adoption of industrial automation, integration of IoT technologies into industrial processes, and a pronounced emphasis on environmentally sustainable industrial practices. These factors are propelling the development of energy-efficient Ethernet switch solutions. Moreover, Europe is at the forefront of Industry 4.0 innovations and smart manufacturing applications.

Asia-Pacific: The vast and diverse Asia-Pacific region, which includes nations like China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia, serves as a burgeoning market for Industrial Ethernet Switches. The growth is driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the increasing demand for efficient, high-capacity networking solutions. In Asia-Pacific, noteworthy trends involve the adoption of 5G technology for industrial connectivity, a surge in demand for Ethernet switches in data centers and cloud services, and the integration of edge computing in manufacturing and logistics. This region also demonstrates significant expansion in sectors such as automotive, electronics, and energy, contributing to the escalating demand for industrial networking solutions.

LAMEA: LAMEA constitutes a diverse geographical expanse, encompassing Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This region displays a spectrum of industrial landscapes, from emerging economies to resource-rich areas. The Industrial Ethernet Switch market in LAMEA is influenced by infrastructure development, manufacturing, and energy sectors. In the LAMEA region, notable trends encompass the expansion of industrial Ethernet networks in industries such as oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing. With the increasing need for reliable network connectivity in remote regions, Ethernet switch solutions play a pivotal role. Additionally, initiatives to modernize infrastructure and incorporate automation technologies are fueling the adoption of Ethernet switches in this region.

The Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Managed

Unmanaged

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Electric and power

Aerospace and defense

Automotive and Transportation

Oil and gas

Others

By Application

Smart Grid

Security & Surveillance

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

