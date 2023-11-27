Exploring regional complexities in the illicit market and facilitating cross-border co-operation to stop illegal trade

OTTAWA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist Impact will host the eighth Global Anti-Illicit Trade Summit, supported by Japan Tobacco International (JTI), on November 30th. This global initiative has taken place across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and now brings these important conversations to the Americas. Join Economist Impact at the Westin Ottawa for insights and discussions on counterfeit production, the shadow economy and how evolving technology makes it more challenging to combat illicit trade.



When it comes to cross-border movement of illegal goods, North America’s expansiveness exacerbates the problem. The United States shares the world’s longest land border (at 8,890km) with Canada and the busiest land-border crossing with Mexico. This makes preventing smuggling and illegal migration especially challenging for border security and customs agencies. With just over 12,000km in land borders and approximately 230,000km of coastline, North America is ripe with opportunities for criminal networks to traffic people and illegal goods and improve their position in the illicit market.

According to the International Chamber of Commerce, the financial cost of illicit trade is estimated to be $4.2trn annually.

Combating illicit trade is a global struggle that affects communities and businesses. It will take large-scale, innovative action to ensure new forms of illegal activity are reduced. Stakeholders must evaluate current activities and initiatives, and get to grips with the root causes of illegal trade. Consumer incentives and education, re-evaluation of policies and collaboration among stakeholders are essential to foster change. Hear more from illicit trade experts on the implications for the future of illicit trade activity globally and across the Americas, at the Global Anti-Illicit Trade Summit, Americas.

Join us on November 30th to hear more.

The summit will feature speakers including:

General John Kelly, former commander, United States Southern Command

David Luna, executive director, International Coalition Against Illicit Economies (ICAIE)

Christopher Taylor, special agent – Canada country attache, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Embassy – Ottawa

Laura Dawson, executive director, Future Borders Coalition

Anne Kothawala, chief executive, Convenience Industry Council of Canada

Marissa Molé Bostick, deputy director, Counterfeit Crimes Unit, Amazon

Sergio Miranda, sergent spécialiste en économie souterraine, Sûreté du Québec

Gaston Schulmeister, director of the Department against Transnational Organized Crime (DTOC), Organization of American States (OAS)

José Antonio Abugaber Andonie, President, Concamin

Abram Benedict, Grand Chief, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne

View the latest agenda .

The Global Anti-Illicit Trade Summit, Americas is free to attend but spaces are limited, so please register your attendance today. All registrations are subject to approval. For further details about the summit, please visit the website: anti-illicit-trade.economist.com

To register your place please do so here: http://econimpact.co/3g

To engage with the Global Anti-Illicit Trade Summit on social media, use #EconTradeSummit in your conversations and follow:

LinkedIn: @EconomistImpactEvents

Twitter: @EconomistEvents

Facebook: @EconomistEvents

