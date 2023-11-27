Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market to Reach US$ 9.84 Billion at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market is expanding at a steady rate owing to innovations in treatment modalities, rising prevalence of actinic keratosis, and an aging population across the world.

The global market is forecasted to reach a market size of US$ 9.84 billion by 2034-end, expanding at 4.8% CAGR over the next ten years. Increasing prevalence of actinic keratosis, a precancerous skin condition, has pushed the demand for effective treatment options.

Key Segments of Actinic Keratosis Treatment Industry Research Report

By Treatment Type By Disease Type By Drug Class By End User Topical Treatment

Procedural Modality

Photodynamic Therapy

Others Clinical Actinic Keratosis

Subclinical Actinic Keratosis Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors

NSAIDs

Immune Response Modifiers

Photoenhancers Hospitals

Private Dermatology Clinics

Laser Therapy Centers

Cancer Treatment Centers

Spas & Rejuvenation Centers

Homecare

Others



Photodynamic therapy, cryotherapy, topical medications, and laser treatments are revolutionizing actinic keratosis care by providing less invasive and more effective treatments. Actinic keratosis is becoming more common, particularly among individuals over the age of 40, driving demand for effective treatment options and contributing to market growth.

Continuous research and development efforts have resulted in the launch of novel medicines with improved efficacy and safety profiles, hence promoting market growth. Growing public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives about skin cancer risk factors and preventive measures have increased demand for early detection and treatment, boosting market growth. Government programs and initiatives aimed at skin cancer prevention and control are expanding market prospects.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global actinic keratosis treatment market is estimated at a valuation of US$ 6.16 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 9.84 billion by 2034-end.

Demand for actinic keratosis treatment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in South Asia & Pacific is predicted to expand at 4.8% CAGR over the next 10 years.

The clinical actinic keratosis segment is set to hold 95.4% market share in 2024.

Based on end users, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for 33.6% market share in 2024.

Western Europe accounts for 27.9% of the global market share in 2024.

“The actinic keratosis treatment market is on a trajectory of significant growth, propelled by technological advancements, increasing disease prevalence, and a greater emphasis on preventive healthcare measures. The future of the market looks promising, with ongoing research and development promising even more innovative and effective treatment options,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Diverse Range of Advanced Therapeutic Options Enhancing Patient Care

Technological innovations have led to the development of several effective treatment modalities tailored to varying patient needs. Photodynamic therapy (PDT) stands out as a minimally invasive approach, employing a photosensitizing agent activated by light to selectively target and destroy actinic keratosis lesions. Its precision and relatively lower risk of scarring make it an increasingly preferred choice. Cryotherapy, involving the freezing of lesions with liquid nitrogen, remains a staple in the treatment due to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness, particularly for isolated lesions.

Topical medications are used extensively, with formulations incorporating ingenol mebutate and diclofenac gaining popularity for their efficacy in lesion reduction. These topical treatments are easy to use at home and have a high level of patient compliance. Laser therapies, which use precise light beams to eradicate actinic keratosis lesions, have also shown promise, particularly in the treatment of broad or resistant lesions, providing a targeted and efficient therapy option.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 9.84 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the actinic keratosis treatment market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on treatment type (topical treatment, procedural modality, photodynamic therapy), disease type (clinical actinic keratosis, subclinical actinic keratosis), drug class (nucleoside metabolic inhibitors, NSAIDs, immune response modifiers, photoenhancers), and end user (hospitals, private dermatology clinics, laser therapy centers, cancer treatment centers, spas & rejuvenation centers, homecare), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

