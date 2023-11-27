BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE – ESMT), WaveDancer, Inc. (Nasdaq – WAVD), Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq – GRPH), CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSTR),

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



WaveDancer, Inc. (Nasdaq – WAVD)

Under the terms of the agreement, WaveDancer will merge with Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly”) in an all-stock transaction. Each share of Firefly common stock issued and outstanding will be converted into common stock of WaveDancer based on a fixed exchange ratio. At the effective time of the merger, securityholders of Firefly will own approximately 92% of the combined company and securityholders of WaveDancer will own approximately 8% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the WaveDancer Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/wavedancer-inc-nasdaq-wavd/.

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE – ESMT)

Under the terms of the agreement, EngageSmart will be acquired by an affiliate of Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.0 billion. EngageSmart stockholders will receive $23.00 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the EngageSmart Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Vista is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/engagesmart-inc-nyse-esmt/

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq – GRPH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Graphite Bio will merge with LENZ Therapeutics in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, securityholders of LENZ Therapeutics will own approximately 65% of the combined company and securityholders of Graphite Bio will own approximately 35% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Graphite Bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/graphite-bio-inc-nasdaq-grph/.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSTR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CapStar will be acquired by Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (Nasdaq – ONB) in an all-stock transaction. Each outstanding share of CapStar common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.155 shares of Old National common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $344.4 million, or $16.64 per share, based on Old National’s 30-day volume weighted average closing stock price ending October 25, 2023. The investigation concerns whether the CapStar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Old National is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $18.52 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/capstar-financial-holdings-inc-nasdaq-cstr/.

