Frozen Pizza Market Size Worth $24.43 Billion by 2032 - Predominantly High Culture for Ready-To-Eat Meals & Fast Food

Newark, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 15 billion in 2022 global frozen pizza market will reach USD 24.43 billion in 2032. A frozen pizza is a version of conventional pizza that is ready to eat. The texture of frozen pizza differs from that of fresh pizza. With consumers becoming more concerned about the nutritional worth of frozen pizza, healthier varieties have become more popular. For example, whole-grain, gluten-free, and cauliflower crusts are becoming more and more popular than traditional pizza bases for frozen pizzas. It's easy, quick, and customizable to enjoy frozen pizza anytime. A frozen pizza with components frozen at the optimal stage of development has a high or comparable nutritional content to a traditional pizza, making it a healthier choice for on-the-go meals. This supper or snack is incredibly convenient. Pizza that is frozen minimises waste, which is excellent for the environment. Its expansion across the globe is fueled by the large selection of frozen pizza varieties that can be found in local supermarkets or retail outlets.



Key Insight of the Global Frozen Pizza Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Because there are many fast-food chains in the area and their costs are low at retail, the culture of eating fast food is prevalent. Because of their hectic schedules, many people adopt a diet of ready-to-eat meals and fast food, which is more affordable, quick, accessible, and always available. The market's expansion is also fueled by the vast range of possibilities that the many market participants in the area provide.



In 2022, the regular thin crust segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 5.55 billion.



The crust type segment is divided into regular thin crust, crust deep-dish, extra thin, thick, stuffed and others. In 2022, the regular thin crust segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 5.55 billion.



In 2022, the regular segment dominated the market with the largest share of 46% and market revenue of 6.90 billion.



The size segment is divided into regular, medium and large. In 2022, the regular segment dominated the market with the largest share of 46% and market revenue of 6.90 billion.



In 2022, the offline sales segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67% and market revenue of 10.05 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online sales and offline sales. In 2022, the offline sales segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67% and market revenue of 10.05 billion.



In 2022, the meat toppings segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and market revenue of 7.95 billion.



The toppings segment is divided into meat toppings and fruits and vegetables toppings. In 2022, the meat toppings segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and market revenue of 7.95 billion.



Report Attribute Details



Market Dynamics



Driver: The way of living has changed in the modern world.



Because people are busy and live fast-paced lives, there is a growing need for convenient goods and services in all spheres of personal life. This also applies to quick, simple, affordable, and practical meal options. For those who work, such as students, working mothers, and others, frozen pizza is a great option. Furthermore, the growing number of retail chains and online delivery choices have improved these products' convenience even further. The market's frozen pizza sales are driven by the launch of new products with varied crusts, toppings, sizes, packaging, and focused and intelligent marketing strategies. Therefore, the need for accessible, ready-to-eat foods like frozen pizza will increase due to changing lifestyles brought on by a fast-paced lifestyle.



Restraints: Long-term frozen pizza consumption is unhealthy.



Although frozen pizza is a practical choice on hectic and exhausting days, freshly made, wholesome, and well-balanced meals should always be preferred. Regular eating of frozen pizza has been linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular illnesses and other detrimental long-term health impacts. It may result in elevated cholesterol levels, leading to various health issues. As a result, frequent consumption of frozen pizza will have negative long-term impacts that will impede market growth.



Opportunities: The release of new varieties of pizza.



Growing worries about the detrimental effects of pizza on health and the low nutritional content of frozen pizza have prompted industry participants to spend more on research and development to enhance the quality of frozen pizza. New pizza crust varieties using whole grain, gluten-free, or cauliflower bases, as well as vegan cheese and topping possibilities, have become increasingly popular. Throughout the projection period, the market will have plenty of opportunities to expand thanks to these new technologies.



Challenges: the shift towards a healthier lifestyle.



The increasing awareness about the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases has encouraged consumers to concentrate on their health. Consumers now prefer freshly prepared food options and are willing to spend more time and money on fresh produce. The increasingly science-based evidence being presented globally about the importance of Eating well and the detrimental effects of consuming fast food have also contributed to this shift. Therefore, the shift towards a healthier lifestyle will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global frozen pizza market are:



• ConAgra Brands, Inc.

• Daiya Foods Inc.

• Dr. August Oetker KG

• Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH

• General Mills, Inc.

• Hansen Foods, LLC

• McCain Foods Ltd.

• Nestle S.A.

• Palermo Villa, Inc.

• Schwan's Shared Services, LLC.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Crust Type



• Regular Thin Crust

• Crust Deep-Dish

• Extra Thin

• Thick

• Stuffed

• Others



By Size



• Regular

• Medium

• Large



By Distribution Channel



• Online Sales

• Offline Sales



By Toppings



• Meat Toppings

• Fruits and Vegetables Toppings



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



