Ultimovacs Announces Resignation of Aitana Peire from Board of Directors





Oslo, November 28, 2023: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, today announces that Aitana Peire, Ph.D., has notified the Chair of the Board of Directors that she will resign as a board member due to her recent appointment as Director of Investments at The Johns Hopkins University.

Aitana Peire has held the position as Investment Director of Canica’s Future of Health assets and served as a member of Ultimovacs’ Board of Directors since 2020. Her resignation from the Ultimovacs Board of Directors is effective on the 13th of December 2023. The election for her successor on the Board will take place at the Ordinary Annual Meeting in 2024.

“On behalf of the Board and the whole team at Ultimovacs, we want to thank Aitana for her dedication and impactful contribution during her tenure as a board member. The Company has benefited greatly from her depth of knowledge and invaluable guidance. Her professionalism, global network, and exemplary reputation in investment management and the biotech industry have benefited the Company considerably. As Aitana embarks on a new chapter in her career, we wish her all the best and continued success in her future endeavors,” said Jonas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs.

“I’m proud of Ultimovacs’ accomplishments since 2020, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served on the Board of Directors and contributed to the Company’s successful development,” says Aitana Peire. “I believe the Company is well-positioned for future accomplishments in the emerging cancer vaccine market and to deliver shareholder value in the years ahead. I look forward to seeing the company continue its progress and deliver on its potential to benefit cancer patients.”

