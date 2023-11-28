Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the third quarter 2023

Bermuda, November 28, 2023

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the third quarter 2023:

Dividend amount: $0.50

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: December 6, 2023

Ex-date: December 7, 2023

Record date: December 8, 2023

Payment date: December 15, 2023

Date of Approval: November 27, 2023





For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: IR@avancegas.com

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00





ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns twenty LPG ships consisting of fourteen modern VLGCs on water as well as two dual fuel LPG VLGCs for delivery in early 2024 and now four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act