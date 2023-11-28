Automotive Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market to Hit US$848.1 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Consumer Preference for Eco-Consciousness and Sustainability - Persistence Market Research

New York, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive alternative fuel vehicle market is on a trajectory of robust expansion, forecasted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 12.1%. This growth will propel the market from its 2023 value of US$381.2 billion to an estimated US$848.1 billion by the end of 2030.



The automotive alternative fuel vehicle market encompasses a diverse range of vehicles, including electric vehicles, hybrid automobiles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and those powered by biofuels or natural gas. This paradigm shift is driven by a collective global effort to address environmental concerns and reduce carbon emissions.

Governments and Technological Advancements Driving Innovation

Governments worldwide are incentivizing the adoption of alternative energy sources, aligning with the industry's dedication to sustainable transportation solutions. This commitment is exemplified by the implementation of rigorous environmental regulations and emissions standards. Automakers, under the pressure of these regulations, are directing resources toward alternative fuel technologies, fostering innovation in the sector.

Technological advancements are making alternative fuel vehicles more accessible and operationally feasible. The market distinguishes itself by its commitment to sustainable practices, echoing the global trend toward environmentally conscious solutions.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 381.2 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 848.2 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 12.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 247 Pages Market Segmentation By Fuel Type, Vehicle Type and Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, General Motors, Volkswagen Group, Hyundai Motor Company, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG

Market Growth Drivers

Escalating Stringency of Environmental Regulations: One of the primary factors fueling the global automotive alternative fuel vehicle market is the increasing stringency of environmental regulations. Governments, particularly in Asia and Europe, are enforcing rigorous emissions standards to combat pollution and climate change. The European Union, with a target of a 55% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030, has set a distinct course for cleaner transportation alternatives. Manufacturers are responding with substantial investments in alternative fuel technologies to meet these ambitious targets.

Organizations actively investing in alternative fuel technologies not only ensure compliance with regulations but also secure a competitive advantage. This regulatory pressure is reshaping the automotive sector, making sustainability a critical element for its continued relevance.

Market Restraints

Existing Infrastructure Limitations for Alternative Fuels: Despite the growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation, the lack of comprehensive infrastructure remains a significant constraint. Inadequate charging stations for electric vehicles create "range anxiety" among consumers, hindering the extensive integration of electric vehicles into the public sphere.

Unpredictability and Financial Limitations: Economic uncertainties, including trade tensions, petroleum price fluctuations, and geopolitical issues, pose challenges to the adoption of alternative fuel technologies. Consumer commitment to significant investments in environmentally sustainable options may be impeded by a focus on cost-effectiveness during economic instability.

Automotive Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Opportunities

Increasing Consumer Predilection for Eco-Consciousness and Sustainability: The market sees a significant opportunity in the growing consumer preference for eco-conscious and sustainable practices. Consumers, increasingly environmentally aware, seek sustainable transportation options. This shift in consumer behavior is not just a trend but a fundamental change, creating a substantial market segment for automakers adopting alternative fuel technologies.

Corporations are also embracing alternative fuel vehicles in their fleets to meet environmental objectives and contribute to corporate social responsibility endeavors. This trend extends beyond individual consumers, contributing to the market's dynamic growth.

Market Segmentation

The automotive alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) market can be segmented based on various factors, including fuel type, vehicle type, and geography.

Fuel Type Segmentation

The AFV market is segmented into four main categories based on fuel type:

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs): These vehicles are powered entirely by electricity stored in batteries. They offer zero tailpipe emissions and have a longer range than hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). However, BEVs are typically more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles and have limited charging infrastructure.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs): These vehicles combine an electric motor with a gasoline engine. The electric motor can provide power for short distances, while the gasoline engine is used for longer trips. HEVs offer better fuel economy than gasoline-powered vehicles, but they still produce emissions.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs): These vehicles can be driven on electricity alone for a limited range, typically between 20 and 50 miles. After the battery is depleted, the PHEV can switch to gasoline power. PHEVs offer a longer range than BEVs, but they do not have zero tailpipe emissions.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs): These vehicles are powered by hydrogen fuel, which is converted into electricity through a fuel cell. FCEVs offer zero tailpipe emissions and a long range, but they are more expensive than BEVs and HEVs, and there is limited hydrogen infrastructure.

Vehicle Type Segmentation

The AFV market is segmented into three main categories based on vehicle type:

Passenger cars: Passenger cars are the largest segment of the AFV market. All types of AFVs, including BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs, are available in passenger car models.

Light commercial vehicles (LCVs): LCVs are used for commercial purposes, such as delivery and transportation. AFVs are becoming increasingly popular in the LCV segment due to their lower operating costs and environmental benefits.

Medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles (MDVs and HDVs): MDVs and HDVs are used for heavy-duty transportation, such as trucking and construction. AFVs are still in their early stages of adoption in the MDV and HDV segment, but they are expected to become more popular in the future due to their potential for fuel savings and emissions reductions.



Geographic Segmentation

The AFV market is segmented into three main regions:

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is the largest market for AFVs, with China being the largest market in the region. The growth of the AFV market in Asia Pacific is being driven by government support, declining battery costs, and rising consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for AFVs. Europe has a number of policies in place to promote the adoption of AFVs, such as the European Union's CO2 emissions targets.

North America: North America is the third-largest market for AFVs. The United States is the largest market for AFVs in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico.



Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy

Market leaders like Volkswagen, Tesla, and Toyota implement strategic initiatives to maintain and augment their market dominance. Tesla prioritizes research and development to expand the limits of electric vehicle design, appealing to a wide consumer base. Toyota, a pioneer in hybrid technology, diversifies its alternative fuel portfolio to cater to different consumer preferences. These companies not only manufacture alternative fuel vehicles but also invest in infrastructure and technology, solidifying their positions in the market.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

The global automotive alternative fuel vehicle market is set for substantial expansion driven by a convergence of factors, primarily the escalating severity of environmental regulations. Governments worldwide are imposing stringent standards to combat climate change, compelling automakers to invest significantly in alternative fuel technologies.

Technological advancements are enhancing the viability of alternative fuel vehicles, with ongoing research and development focused on improving range, affordability, and efficiency. Progress in hydrogen fuel cell technology and biofuel production further diversifies sustainable options. The market trajectory is also influenced by collaborative efforts to address critical infrastructure challenges, including the development of hydrogen refueling stations and the expansion of charging networks.

Supply-side Dynamics

Prominent entities such as Volkswagen, Tesla, and Toyota characterize the automotive alternative fuel vehicle market. Tesla's advancements in electric vehicle technology set industry standards, motivating competitors to improve their products. Toyota's leadership in hybrid technology influences industry practices, encouraging other manufacturers to invest in hybrid solutions. Volkswagen's emphasis on electric mobility and substantial investments in charging infrastructure drives market competition and encourages global adoption of alternative fuel technologies.

Key Recent Developments

Commencement of a New Manufacturing Plant: Ford Motor Company's initiation of the BlueOval City electric truck and battery complex in Tennessee represents a significant progression. With a US$5.6 billion investment and an annual production capacity of two million units by 2026, this facility contributes to the mass production of electric vehicles, promoting expansion and competitiveness in the global alternative fuel automotive industry.

New Product Launch: Volvo Cars Ltd., owned by Zhejiang Geely Group, unveiled the EX90, a full-size electric SUV, showcasing the company's commitment to electric and sustainable mobility. The EX90's introduction contributes to the growing prominence of electric vehicles as a mainstream option, diversifying the global alternative fuel vehicle market.

Key questions answered in the Automotive Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market research report:

What are the alternative fuels for automobile industry? What is the most common alternative fuel vehicle? What is the global market size and growth rate for automotive alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs)? What are the challenges faced by the market? How are major automotive manufacturers contributing to the growth of alternative fuel vehicle adoption? What are the current trends in technology that are influencing the design and performance of alternative fuel vehicles? What are the key trends and drivers shaping the AFV market? What are the key market players in the AFV industry?

Conclusion: The global automotive alternative fuel vehicle market is undergoing transformative growth, driven by regulatory pressure, technological advancements, and changing consumer values. With an expanding array of alternative fuel options, increasing consumer preference for sustainability, and strategic initiatives by market leaders, the industry is poised for sustained expansion. The collaboration of governments, manufacturers, and consumers will be pivotal in solidifying alternative fuels as a prevalent and environmentally friendly choice within the automotive sector.

