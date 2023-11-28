KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 20 November 2023 and 24 November 2023, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|20-11-2023
|100 000
|€ 5 255 700
|€ 52.56
|€ 52.04
|€ 53.28
|21-11-2023
|100 000
|€ 5 217 030
|€ 52.17
|€ 52.00
|€ 52.62
|22-11-2023
|98 000
|€ 5 140 129
|€ 52.45
|€ 52.16
|€ 52.70
|23-11-2023
|96 000
|€ 5 069 050
|€ 52.80
|€ 52.48
|€ 52.88
|24-11-2023
|95 000
|€ 5 066 834
|€ 53.34
|€ 52.94
|€ 53.44
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 6 652 069 on 24 November 2023.
