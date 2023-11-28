Global Automotive Valves Market Size to Exceed USD 42.39 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 3.8%

New York, United States, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Valves Market Size is to Grow from USD 28.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 42.39 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the projected period.





Automotive valves are adaptable components assigned within the framework of an internal combustion engine (ICE) or electric vehicle (EV) to regulate the flow of gas or any type of fluid material such as liquids and solutions. The demand for automotive valves is skyrocketing as global car manufacturing expands. The market for automobile valves is rising as a result of carbon pollution regulations and increased demand for high-performance engines. The high automotive production and disposable income in developed nations are boosting the global market for car valves, resulting in increased demand for automobiles with high-power engines. The automotive valves market is steadily expanding as a result of factors such as rising car production, higher electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) utilization rates, improving comfort demand, beneficial government initiatives, and assistance in the form of subsidies and grants, and rising levels of vehicle automation. Furthermore, increased customer desire for fuel-efficient, durable, and technologically sophisticated automobiles is expected to drive expansion in the global automotive valves market throughout the forecast period.



Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Automotive Valves Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Tire Valves, A/c Valves, Brake Valves, Water Valves, Solenoid Valves, AT Control Valves, Engine Valves, Thermostat Valves, Fuel System Valves, Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves, Others), By Actuation Method (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Others), By Application (Engine System, HVAC System, Brake System, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. This is primarily due to significant vehicle production in countries such as China and India, as well as the presence of major automakers in Japan and South Korea. China's massive automotive output and rising middle-class population, which requires more vehicles, contribute significantly to the region's market dominance. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. The automotive production and aftermarket sectors in the region contribute to the region's need for automotive valves. Furthermore, the growing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicle types is driving up demand for complex valves in powertrain and cooling systems. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR.

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Automotive Valves Market include Continental AG, Hitachi Astemo, Eaton Corporation, Aisin Corporation, Continental AG, BorgWarner, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Fte Automotive Group, Nittan Co., Ltd., Subros Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, Valeo S.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Fuji Oozx Inc., Rane Group, Schrader Duncan Limited, Johnson Electric, Hilite International, Inc., and several others.

On May 2023, Carrar, an electric vehicle thermal management solution developer, has partnered with Gentherm, the global market leader in innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry, to enable the delivery of electric vehicle (EV) battery modules with two-phase immersion thermal management solutions that fully control liquid level, vapor, and pressure at all times. Gentherm will provide the valves that allow the thermal management system to control the amounts of liquid and vapor, as well as the pressure inside the battery modules and packs, whether the vehicle is moving at high speeds, traversing difficult terrain, or undergoing rapid charging.

Automotive Valves Market, Product Analysis

Tire Valves

A/c Valves

Brake Valves

Water Valves

Solenoid Valves

AT Control Valves

Engine Valves

Thermostat Valves

Fuel System Valves

Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves

Others

Automotive Valves Market, Actuation Method Analysis

Electric

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Others

Automotive Valves Market, Application Analysis

Engine System

HVAC System

Brake System

Others

Automotive Valves Market, Vehicle Type Analysis

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Valves Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



