Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 47

Company announcement no. 70

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 47 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 2,475,100 269,109,636 13 November 2023 8,000 104.47 835,760 14 November 2023 9,000 103.84 934,560 15 November 2023 9,000 103.24 929,160 16 November 2023 9,000 103.40 930,600 17 November 2023 8,000 104.11 832,880 Total week 47 43,000 4,462,960 Total accumulated 2,518,100 273,572,596

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.687.500 treasury shares, equal to 2.23 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



Attachment