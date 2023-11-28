Heavy-duty Trucks Market Report 2023: The Backbone of Global Trade and Logistics, A Market on the Rise as Global Demand for Heavy-duty Vehicles for Infrastructure Development, Manufacturing, and E-commerce Expands

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Heavy-duty Trucks Market value is estimated at US$ 86.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 7.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Heavy-duty trucks, often known as commercial trucks or heavy-duty vehicles, are massive and powerful vehicles meant to move goods and materials over great distances. The gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of these trucks, which includes the weight of the vehicle, payload, and any trailers, is commonly used to classify them. Heavy-duty vehicles are essential in the worldwide transportation and logistics industries.

Heavy-duty trucks are essential for the transportation of goods within and between countries. As global trade continues to expand, the demand for efficient and reliable transportation of goods across long distances increases, driving the market for heavy-duty trucks.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global heavy-duty trucks market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Heavy-duty Trucks market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Heavy-duty Trucks market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, electric vehicle segment has a positive impact on the market. It is driven by the stringent emission norms established by the government.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 86.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 142.4 billion Growth Rate 7.4% Dominant Segment Electric Vehicle Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Rising economic growth

Rise of e-commerce

Increasing demand for the transportation of goods

Rise of e-commerce

Increasing demand for the transportation of goods Companies Profiled AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Traton Group

PACCAR Inc.

Tata Motors Limited

Ashok Leyland

FAW Group Corporation

China National Heavy Duty Truck Group

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global heavy-duty trucks market include.

In March 2021, Delhi Government approved a proposal to procure 300 new low-floor electric (AC) buses to increase the number of buses in the city. The upcoming buses will likely be inducted into the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Heavy-duty Trucks market growth include AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Traton Group, PACCAR Inc., Tata Motors Limited, Ashok Leyland, FAW Group Corporation, China National Heavy Duty Truck Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, and Isuzu Motors Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Heavy-duty Trucks market based on type, application and region

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Gasoline Diesel Electric Alternative Fuels

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Construction and Mining Freight and Logistics Other Applications

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Heavy-duty Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Heavy-duty Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Heavy-duty Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Heavy-duty Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Heavy-duty Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Heavy-duty Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Heavy-duty Trucks Report:

What will be the market value of the global Heavy-duty Trucks market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Heavy-duty Trucks market?

What are the market drivers of the global Heavy-duty Trucks market?

What are the key trends in the global Heavy-duty Trucks market?

Which is the leading region in the global Heavy-duty Trucks market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Heavy-duty Trucks market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Heavy-duty Trucks market?

