Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market: A Comprehensive Overview of Market Trends, Key Players, and Future Opportunities, as Revealed by a Recent Market Study

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market value is estimated at US$ 318.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without dealing with the complexities of building and maintaining the underlying infrastructure. Public Cloud Platform as a Service (public PaaS) refers to PaaS offerings that are hosted in the cloud and provided as a service accessible over the internet.

Public cloud PaaS provides pre-configured development frameworks, tools, and services, reducing the time it takes to develop, test, and deploy applications. This enables businesses to bring new products and services to market more quickly, gaining a competitive edge.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global public cloud platform as a service market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million), Volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share with over 25% in terms of revenue owing to the adoption of cloud services for storage and management of customer data.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 318.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 460 billion Growth Rate 5.4% Dominant Segment BFSI Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Global accessibility

Focus on application development

Cost efficiency Companies Profiled Amazon

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Oracle

SAP SE

Zoho Corporation

ServiceNow

VMware

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global public cloud platform as a service market include.

In June 2023, Amazon Web Services Inc. unveiled the AWS generative AI innovation hub, a new endeavor to assist clients in effectively building generative AI solutions. This will connect its machine learning and AI experts with global clients to help with the development, creation, and launch of new AI products.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service market growth include Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Google, Oracle, SAP SE, Zoho Corporation, ServiceNow, and VMware, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service market based on type, application and region

Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Application PaaS (aPaaS) Integration PaaS (iPaaS) Database PaaS (dbPaaS) Others

Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application BFSI Consumer goods and retail Telecommunication IT and ITeS Others

Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Public Cloud Platform as a Service Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



