Parking Management Solutions: A Market Poised for Growth as Demand for Integrated Parking Systems, Real-Time Parking Guidance, and Revenue Optimization Expands – Says Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Parking Management Solution Market valued at US$ 4.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 7.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A parking management solution is a comprehensive system designed to manage and optimize parking spaces efficiently. It entails the use of technology, software, and other hardware components to monitor, control, and improve the overall parking experience for users and operators alike.

Many cities are embracing smart city concepts, which incorporate technology to improve different areas of urban life, including transportation. Parking management solutions are compatible with smart city projects because they provide data-driven insights, optimize parking utilization, and contribute to a more connected urban environment.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global parking management solution market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, parking site, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

Market intelligence for the global Parking Management Solution market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Parking Management Solution market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Parking Management Solution Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of parking site, off-street parking site segment held largest market share of over 70% in 2022 due to the increased number of vehicles on the street.

On the basis of application, commercial segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to maximizing the space of the available area, enhanced security and protection for vehicles.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 7.4 billion Growth Rate 7.4% Dominant Segment Off-street Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Adoption of smart city concepts

Rising vehicle ownership

Development of advanced technologies Companies Profiled DEPLOT

Bond Traffic Solutions

FlashParking, Inc.

TIBA Parking

Passport Inc.

Infocomm Group LLC

Nex Valet LLC

Amano McGann

SAP SE

Q-Free ASA

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global parking management solution market include.

In February 2022, PICONET, a parking payment solution provider, acquired by Yellowbrick International BV, a part of Flowbird Group. The acquisition increased the former company's foothold in the Romanian market for mobile parking apps.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global parking management solution market growth include DEPLOT, Bond Traffic Solutions, FlashParking, Inc., TIBA Parking, Passport Inc., Infocomm Group LLC, Nex Valet LLC, Amano McGann, SAP SE, and Q-Free ASA, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global parking management solution market based on type, parking site, application and region

Global Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type On-Premise Cloud-Based

Global Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Parking Site Off-Street Garage Parking Lot Parking On-Street

Global Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Transport Transit Commercial Government

Global Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Parking Management Solution Market Value (US$ Million), Market Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Parking Management Solution Report:

What will be the market value of the global Parking Management Solution market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Parking Management Solution market?

What are the market drivers of the global Parking Management Solution market?

What are the key trends in the global Parking Management Solution market?

Which is the leading region in the global Parking Management Solution market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Parking Management Solution market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Parking Management Solution market?

