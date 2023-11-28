Worldwide Data Center Robotics Market Size Projected to Reach USD 63.93 Billion By 2032, With 22.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Data Center Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services); By Size of Enterprise; By Robot Type; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent analysis by Polaris Market Research, the worldwide data center robotics market size and share was valued at USD 8.64 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 63.93 billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 22.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What is Data Robotics? How Big is the Worldwide Data Center Robotics Market Size?

Overview

Automation can be incorporated and integrated into organizational structures more easily with the help of data robotics, also known as data-driven machine learning robots, which is the fusion of robotics with machine learning methods. In order to improve the productivity and efficiency of business operations, a new automation process based on self-learning and artificial intelligence technologies must be designed and implemented. This process is known as data robotics, and it encompasses a variety of technologies, methodologies, and applications.

Also, robotics is forming to be used in data center administration, which could result in a fully automated, robot-driven data center environment. Because they have access to limited processing capacity, businesses and consumers can accomplish unthinkable things, which is boosting the data center robotics market demand.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the development of smart data centers via robotic approach automation and the rising demand for data center services.

The market is expanding due to the growing usage of robots, AI, ML, and IoT technologies by different end users.

The data center robotics market segmentation is mainly based on the size of the enterprise, components, end-use industry, robot type, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest market share in 2022.

Who are the Prominent Players in Data Center Robotics?

ABB Group (ABB Ltd.)

Comau S.p.A. (Comau LLC)

Cyberdyne Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Raruk Automation (Raruk Holdings Limited)

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

The increasing requirement for automation is the main factor driving the use of robotics in data centers. As data volumes continue to increase steeply, manual intervention in data center procedures becomes increasingly unworkable. Data center managers can free up human resources to work on more strategic duties by using robotics to automate repetitive and labor-intensive processes. As a result, the data center robotics market size is expanding.

Moreover, automation considerably speeds up reaction times to maintenance and repair requirements. Advanced sensors and AI-powered algorithms enable robots to detect and fix problems quickly, reducing downtime and improving the overall dependability of the data center infrastructure.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

As the data center robotics market develops, it is prepared to play an ever more significant role in shaping the future of data center operations and securing its status as a forerunner in technology.

Moreover, robots are proficient at completing tasks in restricted or hazardous environments, which lowers the risk to human workers. Fewer errors and longer system uptimes result from their accuracy and precision in tasks like component assembly and disassembly. This improves the general operating effectiveness of data centers and raises the caliber of services they offer.

Overview of the Top Segments

Software Sector Witnesses Highest Growth

AI-powered software and sophisticated algorithms are transforming operations by facilitating accurate task execution and instantaneous decision-making. This explosion improves the efficiency, dependability, and security of data centers in software sophistication.

Moreover, the use of user-friendly interfaces promotes smooth human-robot cooperation, hence enhancing overall efficiency. Operational flexibility is further enhanced by the capability to monitor and control robotic systems remotely. Data centers depend more and more on complex software solutions; therefore, this market is expected to continue being a major force behind efficiency and innovation in the quickly developing field of data center robots.

Large Enterprises Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

With the biggest data center robotics market share in 2022, the large enterprises category is expected to hold its position for the duration of the forecast. These organizations are realizing how much robotics can improve their data center operations. Automation increases overall system reliability, decreases downtime, and boosts efficiency.

Also, due to their significant data processing requirements, large organizations discover that robotics gives them a competitive advantage through resource optimization. Furthermore, these companies' expansion plans are in line with the scalability of robotic systems, which guarantees smooth growth.

IT & Telecom Sector Holds the Significant Market Revenue Share

The data center robotics market growth is growing rapidly in the IT & telecom sectors. In order to improve efficiency and achieve operational excellence, many industries are turning to robotics in response to the growing demand for dependable, high-speed data processing. Robots can do intricate jobs like cable management, hardware maintenance, and security surveillance with ease, guaranteeing continuous service availability.

They also perform exceptionally well in cramped areas, maximizing space usage in data centers with high densities. The integration of robotics is becoming more and more necessary as IT and telecom infrastructures continue to change, making this market sector a key growth driver for data center robotics.

Regional Landscape

North America: The adoption of robotics in data center operations has been driven by North America's well-developed IT infrastructure and a rise in demand for data processing. Businesses are using automation more and more to improve dependability and efficiency. Advanced robotic systems are in high demand due to strict regulatory requirements for data protection and operational uptime. This expansion is also fueled by North America's tech-savvy ecosystem and readiness to invest in advanced technologies.

Asia Pacific: The data center robotics market in Asia Pacific is seeing a significant surge. A growing digital economy and rapid industrialization have increased the demand for advanced data center systems. Businesses and governments alike are realizing how important robotics is to improving operational effectiveness and guaranteeing continuous service availability.

Data Center Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services); By Size of Enterprise; By Robot Type; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032

Current Progresses

Zebra Technologies Corporation successfully acquired Fetch Robotics, a pioneer in on-demand automation, in July 2021. This calculated action was taken to support Zebra's expansion into intelligent industrial automation and to accelerate the realization of its Enterprise Asset Intelligence goal. Through the use of cutting-edge methods for improving workflows, this purchase allowed Zebra to help clients function more effectively in the context of increasingly automated, data-driven environments.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

How big is the data center robotics market?

What is the expected size and growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

Which factors are propelling the market demand?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the market?

What segments are holding the highest data center robotics market share?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the data center robotics market report based on component, size of enterprise, robot type, end-use industry, and region:

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

By Size of Enterprise Outlook

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Robot Type Outlook

Industrial Robots

Collaborative Robots

Service Robots

By End-Use Industry Outlook

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

Government

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

