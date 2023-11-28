Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 28 November 2023 at 9:50 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 44620/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-27

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 74 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 74 Volume weighted average price: 7.06 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-27

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1275 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 1017 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 2292 Volume weighted average price: 7.05444 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-27

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 649 Unit price: 7.045 EUR

(2): Volume: 3570 Unit price: 7.025 EUR

(3): Volume: 4404 Unit price: 7.025 EUR

(4): Volume: 2824 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 11447 Volume weighted average price: 7.0249 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200000 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

(2): Volume: 794 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 200794 Volume weighted average price: 7.0351 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-27

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1332 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(2): Volume: 643 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(3): Volume: 3289 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(4): Volume: 654 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 5918 Volume weighted average price: 7.03109 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-27

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1649 Unit price: 7.045 EUR

(2): Volume: 2356 Unit price: 7.045 EUR

(3): Volume: 5346 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

(4): Volume: 733 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

(5): Volume: 1244 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

(6): Volume: 6820 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

(7): Volume: 1203 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

(8): Volume: 1029 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(9): Volume: 861 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(10): Volume: 5818 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(11): Volume: 1574 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(12): Volume: 7094 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(13): Volume: 761 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(14): Volume: 7728 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(15): Volume: 6430 Unit price: 7.025 EUR

(16): Volume: 5596 Unit price: 7.025 EUR

(17): Volume: 4761 Unit price: 7.025 EUR

(18): Volume: 2623 Unit price: 7.025 EUR

(19): Volume: 2616 Unit price: 7.025 EUR

(20): Volume: 3887 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(21): Volume: 3062 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(22): Volume: 6284 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

Aggregated transactions (22):

Volume: 79475 Volume weighted average price: 7.03831 EUR



