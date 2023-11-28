National Gypsum Donates $1 Million to Advance STEAM Education Across Its Communities

Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Gypsum® has donated $1 million to be shared by a total of thirty-four schools and non-profit organizations where the company’s associates live and work throughout the United States and Canada. This year’s donations are intended to primarily support education and the next generation of students focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) areas of learning.

For the past three years, associates company-wide have actively participated in the selection of local schools and non-profit organizations that receive financial donations through the NGC Giving initiative. Associates from Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, Gold Bond Canada, Ltd., PermaBASE Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC and Unifix Inc., nominated this year’s recipients. As part of its ongoing commitment to local communities where the company has operations, National Gypsum has donated $3 million in conjunction with the NGC Giving campaign since 2021.

The selected organizations have made a deep impact on students’ lives and education. They provide a range of STEAM-related education initiatives, including tutoring services to underserved students, learning enrichment activities, and training programs for future STEAM professionals.

“At National Gypsum, we’re dedicated to Building Products for a Better Future®. That requires building better futures for our associates, customers and communities,” said Thomas C. Nelson, chairman, president, and CEO of National Gypsum Company. “I’m grateful that National Gypsum has the opportunity to support and empower such important organizations in the communities where we conduct business.”

About National Gypsum Company

National Gypsum Company, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the exclusive service provider of reliable, high-performance products manufactured by its affiliate companies, Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC, and PermaBASE Building Products, LLC, and marketed under the Gold Bond®, ProForm® and PermaBASE® brands. Our affiliates’ strategic network of 19 gypsum plants, 7 gypsum quarries, 3 paper plants, 5 interior finishing product plants and 4 cement board plants located throughout North America allows us to provide the best in customer service to keep projects moving forward. The National Gypsum® name has been synonymous with high-quality, innovative products and exceptional customer service since 1925. We are Building Products for a Better Future® – one project at a time. Learn more at www.nationalgypsum.com