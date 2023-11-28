IBM, FuelCell Energy to Use AI in Effort to Forge Longer-Life Fuel Cell Systems

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBM and FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) today announced they will work together to boost the performance of FuelCell Energy’s technology using Foundation Models, a form of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). The aim of this collaboration is to support both companies’ efforts to lead a global transition to renewable energy sources that emit little to no carbon.



Fuel cells are a source of clean energy that can be used in conjunction with other renewable energy sources or on their own. Through the collaboration, IBM will research ways that FuelCell Energy can extend the life of its fuel cells through an optimal control of operational parameters and their cost effectiveness for customers.

IBM will develop a Foundation Model, a form of generative AI, to create device-level models using FuelCell Energy data. These models will learn from the data and predict the technology's performance. This creates a data-based digital twin of the fuel cell, connecting various data sources and helping to provide a greater understanding of how various operating parameters impact the fuel cell's degradation, enabling potential improvements.

FuelCell Energy’s Chief Technology Officer, Tony Leo, and Alessandro Curioni, VP IBM Research Europe and Africa and Director of IBM Research Europe, Zurich, announced the collaboration at the 2023 Pan-EMEA Media Event at IBM Research Zurich lab in Switzerland.

“We hope that IBM’s AI will help FuelCell Energy replace the traditional, time-intensive and expensive accelerated life testing process when it comes to electrochemical energy production to quickly and efficiently propel forward the world’s transition to clean energy,” said Curioni.

“Our collaboration with IBM is an opportunity for FuelCell Energy to leverage emerging AI technology to improve our product performance for our customers and for IBM to extend its AI technology to the study of electrochemical catalytic processes,” said Leo. “We are excited to tap some of the greatest minds in the application of artificial intelligence, particularly in pursuit of joint commitments to enabling a world empowered by clean energy.”

