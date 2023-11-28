Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Size To Worth USD 16.64 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.8%

New York, United States , Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.85 Billion in 2022 to USD 16.64 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics encompass a diverse array of treatments designed to combat malignant lymphocyte proliferation in various subtypes of this hematologic malignancy. Standard therapeutic modalities include chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and radiation. Chemotherapy regimens, such as CHOP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone), have been cornerstones of treatment, while targeted therapies like rituximab (anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody) have transformed care by selectively attacking lymphoma cells. Immunotherapies like CAR T-cell therapy reprogram patients' immune cells to target lymphoma cells more effectively. Novel agents targeting specific signaling pathways and genetic mutations are continually emerging.

Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chemotherapy and Targeted Therapy), By Cell type (B Cell Lymphomas and T Cell Lymphoma), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Chemotherapy segment expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period

On the basis of the type, the global non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is segmented into chemotherapy and targeted therapy. The chemotherapy segment is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth during the forecast period in the non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market. Despite the emergence of novel therapies, chemotherapy remains a cornerstone due to its broad applicability across various NHL subtypes. Its well-established protocols and familiarity among healthcare professionals contribute to its sustained demand. Additionally, in resource-constrained regions, chemotherapy often serves as a cost-effective treatment option.

The B cell lymphomas segment held the largest market with more than 60.4% revenue share in 2022

Based on the cell type, the global non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is segmented into B cell lymphomas and T cell lymphoma. The B cell lymphomas segment's prominence in the non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market can be attributed to its higher prevalence and diversity among NHL subtypes. B cell lymphomas encompass a wide range of diseases, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma, collectively constituting a significant portion of NHL cases. This prevalence has driven extensive research and development efforts, resulting in targeted therapies like anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (such as rituximab) that specifically address B cell-related malignancies.

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market with more than 37.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the distribution channel, the global non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is segmented into retail pharmacies & drug stores, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment's dominance in the non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market can be attributed to several factors. Hospitals serve as major treatment centers for cancer patients, providing comprehensive care, including diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. This concentrated approach facilitates the effective distribution and administration of various therapies. Moreover, hospitals have the necessary infrastructure to store and handle specialized treatments like chemotherapy and targeted therapies.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 8.1% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected for significant growth in the non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market during the forecast period due to increasing incidence of non-hodgkin lymphoma, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, and growing investments in medical research are driving the demand for effective therapies. Additionally, the region's large and aging population, coupled with changing lifestyles, contributes to the rising disease burden. Increasing accessibility to advanced treatments, along with collaborations between global pharmaceutical companies and local healthcare providers.

North America's dominance in the non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market can be attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust research and development activities, and high adoption of innovative medical technologies. The region benefits from substantial investment in cancer research, a well-established pharmaceutical industry, and a favorable regulatory environment that accelerates drug approvals.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Some of the major players in the global non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market include Bayer AG, Eisai Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cephalon Inc., Accredo Health Group Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Celgene Corp., F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., and Baxter International Inc. others

Recent Market Developments

In March 2023, AstraZeneca's Calquence has been licenced by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market, By Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market, By Cell Type

B Cell Lymphomas

T Cell Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



