Pet Diapers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report and Segment Forecasts to 2030 - Compound Annual Growth of 9.84% Forecast During 2023-2030

The global pet diapers market size is projected to reach USD 892.18 million by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% from 2023 to 2030.

The market is driven by a proliferation of online retail platforms, rising awareness about dog hygiene and health, and increasing pet ownership globally. As pet ownership continues to rise, more people treat their pets as beloved family members. This trend has led to increased spending on pet care products, including pet diapers, to ensure the comfort and hygiene of their pets. Moreover, with improved veterinary care and nutrition, pets are living longer. Elderly pets, like elderly humans, may experience incontinence or other health issues that require the use of diapers.







Pets are susceptible to cognitive impairment as they age, just like people. Both dogs and cats can get the gradually progressing condition known as cognitive dysfunction syndrome (CDS). Pets' cognitive capacities may begin to decline as they become older (age 7+); nevertheless, most CDS cases affect animals 11 years of age and older. In 2021, feline cognitive dysfunction (FDC) has affected one-third of cats aged 11 to 14 and 50% of cats aged 15 and older, according to a Sandia Animal Clinic article. Canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD) affects 28% of dogs between the ages of 11 and 14 and 68% of canines between the ages of 15 and 24. Pets with CDS may exhibit signs including disorientation, behavioral abnormalities, and a decline in cognitive ability. The market often provides a particular function, focusing mostly on animals with mobility limitations, incontinence issues, or females that are in heat. These products are intended to help pets who have difficulties controlling their urine or intestines, manage accidents, and keep their homes clean.



During the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries experienced disruptions due to lockdowns, supply chain issues, and changes in consumer behavior. However, the impact on the market was likely minimal compared to other sectors. During times of crisis, pet owners might prioritize essential pet supplies like food and medications over non-essential items like diapers. This shift in priorities has affected the overall demand for pet diapers. Moreover, during the height of the pandemic, many people were confined to their homes due to lockdowns and travel restrictions. Therefore, pet owners might have spent more time with their pets and had fewer reasons to use pet diapers indoors. This could have led to a reduced demand for pet diapers.



Pet Diapers Market Report Highlights

In terms of product type, the disposable segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 62%. For dog owners, disposable dog diapers have several advantages, specifically for dogs with particular medical issues or during particular phases of development. The washable segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 10.0% from 2023 to 2030. As washable diapers generate less waste overall than disposable diapers, they are more environment friendly

In terms of size, the small size segment dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 42.15%. On the other hand, the medium-size segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 10.6% over the forecast period

In terms of pet type, the dogs segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Dogs are usually kept as indoor pets, thus using diapers can help prevent messes and accidents in the house

In terms of application, the arthritis segment dominated the market in 2022with the largest revenue share of 44.76%. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent cause of dogs' persistent discomfort. It affects up to 35% of dogs of all ages and 80% of canines over the age of 8 years

In terms of distribution channel, the super market segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 49.09%. Supermarkets can offer a wide variety of pet diaper brands, sizes, and styles. This would attract pet owners who prefer having multiple options to choose from and make the supermarket a one-stop shop for all their pet diaper needs

In terms of region, North America held the largest revenue share of over 38.0% in 2022. The demand for pet diapers is rising as more Americans are preferring to keep pets

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $429.53 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $892.18 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Pet Diapers Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising awareness about dog hygiene and health

3.2.1.2. The proliferation of online retail platforms

3.2.1.3. Rising pet ownership globally

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of awareness and acceptance

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Pet Diapers Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.4. Estimated Pet Population, by key countries, 2018 to 2022

3.3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Pet Diapers Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pet Diapers Market: Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Disposable

4.4. Washable



Chapter 5. Pet Diapers Market: Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pet Diapers Market: Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Small

5.4. Medium

5.5. Large

5.6. Extra Large



Chapter 6. Pet Diapers Market: Pet type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Pet Diapers Market: Pet type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Dogs

6.4. Cats

6.5. Others



Chapter 7. Pet Diapers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Pet Diapers Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Arthritis

7.4. House Training

7.5. Others



Chapter 8. Pet Diapers Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Pet Diapers Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.3. Super Market

8.4. Specialty Stores

8.5. E-Commerce



Chapter 9. Pet Diapers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10. Key Company Profiles

Petco Animal Supplies

The Bramton Company

OUT petcare

U-PLAY USA

Simple Solution

Jack & Jill Dog Diapers

AlotOfHome

Tianjin Yiyi Hygiene Products

Honeycarepets

Vet's Best

