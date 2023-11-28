Nanochemicals Global Industry Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2023-2028 with Profiles of Azelis, BASF, Evonik Industries, Harima Chemicals Group, Merck and Thermo Fischer Scientific

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanochemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanochemicals market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.







The market is majorly driven by the growing demand for chemical products with multiple phases for enhanced chemical reactions and maximum product yield. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of engineered chemicals in various end-use industries, such as chemicals, cosmetics, and food and beverages. In addition to this, the rising adoption of nanotechnology in nanochemical catalyst designing applications is providing an impetus to the market.

Continual technological advancements in the formulation of safer agrochemicals are also impacting the market positively. The rising environmental concerns are resulting in a higher uptake of nanochemicals for a wide range of industrial applications. The market is further propelled by the rapid product utilization in the manufacturing of multifunctional coatings with increased durability and self-cleaning properties. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization, inflating disposable income levels, considerable growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.



Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nanochemicals market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.



Breakup by Type:

Metallic Nanochemicals

Ceramic Nanochemicals

Polymer Nanochemicals

Breakup by Application:

Semiconductors and Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Agriculture

Energy

Textiles

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the following key players

Azelis

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Harima Chemicals Group Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Toyo Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the global nanochemicals market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global nanochemicals market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global nanochemicals market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nanochemicals market?

What is the breakup of the global nanochemicals market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the global nanochemicals market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global nanochemicals market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global nanochemicals market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90azny

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment