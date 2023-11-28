Nanochemicals Global Industry Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2023-2028 with Profiles of Azelis, BASF, Evonik Industries, Harima Chemicals Group, Merck and Thermo Fischer Scientific

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanochemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nanochemicals market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.
The market is majorly driven by the growing demand for chemical products with multiple phases for enhanced chemical reactions and maximum product yield. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of engineered chemicals in various end-use industries, such as chemicals, cosmetics, and food and beverages. In addition to this, the rising adoption of nanotechnology in nanochemical catalyst designing applications is providing an impetus to the market.
Continual technological advancements in the formulation of safer agrochemicals are also impacting the market positively. The rising environmental concerns are resulting in a higher uptake of nanochemicals for a wide range of industrial applications. The market is further propelled by the rapid product utilization in the manufacturing of multifunctional coatings with increased durability and self-cleaning properties. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization, inflating disposable income levels, considerable growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.
Key Market Segmentation
The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nanochemicals market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.
Breakup by Type:
- Metallic Nanochemicals
- Ceramic Nanochemicals
- Polymer Nanochemicals
Breakup by Application:
- Semiconductors and Electronics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food and Agriculture
- Energy
- Textiles
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the following key players
- Azelis
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Harima Chemicals Group Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- Toyo Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Key Questions Answered
- What was the size of the global nanochemicals market in 2022?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global nanochemicals market during 2023-2028?
- What are the key factors driving the global nanochemicals market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nanochemicals market?
- What is the breakup of the global nanochemicals market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the global nanochemicals market based on the application?
- What are the key regions in the global nanochemicals market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global nanochemicals market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|143
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$8.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90azny
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment