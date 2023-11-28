Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Growing Chronic Disorders, Rapid Technological Advances and Rising Healthcare Spending Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Needle, Endoscope), By Application (Gastrointestinal Cancer, Lung Cancer), By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endoscopic ultrasound market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.72% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders, such as colorectal cancer, and rectum cancer, rapid technological advancements, rising healthcare spending, and a rise in the geriatric population, are key contributors to the market growth.

Advancements in endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) technology, such as improved endoscope systems and advanced ultrasound processor designs by various key manufacturers through different strategic initiatives, will further drive market growth.



For instance, in February 2023, FUJIFILM India Private Limited introduced the compact ultrasonic probe system PB2020-M2. This ultrasonic probe enables actual ultrasound imaging of peripheral lung lesions for a more effective evaluation. This compact, lightweight device offers high-quality ultrasonic images. In addition, key companies are launching new products to expand their endoscopy solutions portfolios. For instance, in January 2023, FUJIFILM India Private Limited launched ClutchCutter and FushKnife. These factors are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



A rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures like EUS as they offer a faster recovery rate and minimize post-operative complications compared to traditional surgeries will support market growth. In addition, collaboration between medical device companies and healthcare institutions for R&D of EUS technologies further stimulates market growth. For instance, in September 2023, Fujifilm India formed a strategic partnership with the Yashoda Group of Hospitals. To improve patient care standards across the nation, this strategic alliance will support training and clinical research projects in collaboration with all Yashoda Group sites.





Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Report Highlights

The endoscope product segment dominated the market in 2022 with the largest share owing to the increased preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques and the prevalence of cancer & respiratory conditions

The lung cancer application segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the globally increasing air pollution and prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022 owing to favorable insurance coverage and reimbursement policies for EUS procedures in hospitals

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2022 owing to the high incidence rate of gastrointestinal disease in this region and the highly developed healthcare infrastructure that supports the widespread adoption of advanced medical technologies like EUS

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 13 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancer

3.2.1.2. Growing geriatric population

3.2.1.3. Rapid technological advancements

3.2.1.4. Rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Complications associated with endoscopic ultrasound imaging

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.3. Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Endoscopic Ultrasound Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Endoscope

4.1.2. Ultrasound Probe

4.1.3. Needle

4.1.4. Accessories

4.1.5. Ultrasonic Processors

4.2. Product Market Share, 2018 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Surgical Refractor Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Endoscope

4.5.2. Ultrasound Probe

4.5.3. Needle

4.5.4. Accessories

4.5.5. Ultrasound Processors



Chapter 5. Endoscopic Ultrasound Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Gastrointestinal Cancer

5.1.2. Lung Cancer

5.1.3. Pancreaticobiliary Disease

5.2. Application Market Share, 2018 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Gastrointestinal Cancer

5.5.2. Lung Cancer

5.5.3. Pancreaticobiliary Disease



Chapter 6. Endoscopic Ultrasound: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.1.3. Others

6.2. End Use Market Share, 2018 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market by End Use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter 7. Endoscopic Ultrasound Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

ConMed

Olympus

Steris

SonoScape Medical Corp.

PENTEX Medical

FUJIFILM India Privat

Cook Medical

