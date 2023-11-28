Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market Size to Exceed USD 47.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.4%

New York, United States, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market Size is to Grow from USD 27.95 Billion in 2022 to USD 47.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the projected period.





Remote monitoring and control systems have the goal of streamlining the management of more complex and sophisticated facilities, such as industrial plants, power plants, network operations centers, airports, and spacecraft. Sensors/detectors, switches, primary data gathering modules, network connections, and a centralized computer platform with a good human-machine interface comprise remote monitoring systems. Rising technical advancements in industrial automation, as well as the growing need for industrial mobility and asset integrity in the process industry, are among the primary reasons driving remote monitoring and control market growth. Because of its extensive applications in industries such as oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and energy, among others, the remote monitoring and control market is predicted to grow rapidly. Furthermore, rising consumer demand for Industry 4.0 in the process and manufacturing sectors, as well as the fast adoption of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial contexts, are driving the remote monitoring and control market forward. Furthermore, the maximum use of assets through the implementation of remote monitoring and control systems in the processing industry would most certainly increase demand over the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Solutions, Field Instruments), By Industry Verticals (Automotive, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metals & Mining, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor & Electronics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The solutions segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global remote monitoring and control market is segmented into the solutions and field instruments. Among these, the solutions segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 68.2% over the forecast period, mostly because of an extensive variety of applications and the increasing need for sophisticated monitoring and control systems in many industries. In general, the solutions area covers systems and software for remote monitoring and control. Furthermore, organizations place a high priority on developing and deploying advanced solutions that give broad remote monitoring capabilities, making this the market's most prominent category.

The energy & power segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 32.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of industry verticals, the global remote monitoring and control market is segmented into automotive, energy & power, oil & gas, chemical, metals & mining, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, semiconductor & electronics, and others. Among these, the energy & power segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 32.7% over the forecast period. This is mostly owing to the critical nature of power generation and distribution, the huge scale of operations, and the numerous benefits provided by real-time monitoring and control. These technologies enable proactive maintenance, problem identification, and efficiency optimization, which leads to better reliability and lower operational costs.



North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period, with regard to the region's strong industrial sector, high technology adoption, and strict restrictions, remote monitoring and control systems are commonly employed. Furthermore, because of its representation of several global leaders in technology, industrial machinery, and software, North America has a competitive advantage in this market. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. As the Asia Pacific area increasingly industrializes and urbanizes, the demand for remote monitoring and control systems grows. likewise, investments in smart city projects and the increased application of Industry 4.0 methods aid to drive market expansion in the region. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market include ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser AG, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, DANFOSS A/S, Honeywell International, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ITarian LLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and several others.

Recent Developments

On June 2023, Digi International, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) connection products and services, introduced the latest edition of Digi SkyCloud, a cutting-edge solution for monitoring, analyzing, and controlling field data. SkyCloud's latest edition adds a number of new capabilities, allowing users to easily integrate their systems with remote monitoring and control solutions – delivering flexibility and optimal efficiency, making it perfect for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental industries. This latest cloud update highlights Digi's long-standing commitment to provide comprehensive solutions for industrial monitoring and control across a wide range of industries, including water management, precision agriculture, and environmental compliance.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Remote Monitoring and Control Market, Type Analysis

Solution SCADA Vibration Monitoring

Field Instruments Pressure Transmitters Temperature Transmitters Humidity Transmitters Level Transmitters Intelligent Flow Meters Vibration Level Switches



Remote Monitoring and Control Market, Industry Verticals Analysis

Automotive

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others

Remote Monitoring and Control Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



