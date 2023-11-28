Global Consumption of Multivitamin Gummies to Surge at 5.4% CAGR through 2034. Overall Market Value to Cross US$ 7.3 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Multivitamin Gummies Market reached almost US$ 4,134.1 million in 2023. The global multivitamin gummy industry is anticipated to expand at 5.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. Following this consistent growth rate, the market value is poised to reach US$ 7,326.6 million by 2034, rising from US$ 4,317.9 million in 2024.



The multivitamin gummies industry is experiencing a surge in demand driven by several key factors. There is a growing trend toward health and wellness, with consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the importance of maintaining a balanced diet. The rise of online retail channels has made these products more accessible to a wider consumer base. The ease of purchase and the perceived health benefits are significant drivers propelling the multivitamin gummies industry forward.

While the industry is thriving, it is not without its challenges. One significant restraint is the potential for excessive sugar content in gummy formulations. Many consumers are becoming more health-conscious, and the presence of high sugar levels in gummies raises concerns about the overall nutritional value of these supplements. Striking the right balance between taste and nutritional content poses a challenge for manufacturers.

The multivitamin gummies industry is presented with promising opportunities. The aging population, with a focus on preventive healthcare, represents a significant market for these supplements. As people age, there is a growing awareness of the need for additional nutritional support, and gummies provide a palatable solution.

The multivitamin gummies industry is witnessing a surge in innovation to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Customization is a key trend, with companies offering personalized gummy formulations based on individual health needs. Functional ingredients like adaptogens, probiotics, and botanical extracts are gaining popularity for their perceived health benefits. Sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is another emerging trend as environmentally conscious consumers seek products aligned with their values.

"Expanding distribution channels, such as pharmacies, supermarkets, and specialty health stores, create new avenues for reaching consumers. The industry can capitalize on these opportunities by diversifying product offerings, incorporating innovative ingredients, and emphasizing the science behind the formulations to build consumer trust," Says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Global Multivitamin Gummies Market Study Report

The United States is the leading consumer of multivitamin gummies, and the market is poised to grow at 7.8% CAGR through 2034.

Germany is the key region for the production and supply of multivitamin gummies in Europe and is anticipated to register a 6.7% CAGR through 2034.

Demand for multivitamin gummies in the United Kingdom is observed to be rising at a faster rate, and it could follow a 9.2% CAGR during this period.

Based on consumer orientation, almost 76.4% of the total multivitamin gummy supplies are expected to be meant for adult age groups.

Competitive Landscape for Multivitamin Gummies Market Players

The worldwide gummy vitamin sector is continuously diversifying with the emergence of new regional players despite the presence of several global multivitamin gummy brands. In recent years, the competitive landscape for multivitamin gummies has been impacted to a large extent due to the growing consumer demand for openness in product labeling and ingredient origin.

Key Companies Profiled are Pfizer Inc. (Centrum), Pharmavite LLC, Nature's Bounty Co., Garden of Life, Olly Nutrition Public Benefit Corporation, Vitafusion (Church & Dwight Co., Inc.), Life Science Nutritionals, Halcon Group, Bayer AG, Viva 5 Corporation, Nature’s Way Brands, LLC, Hero Nutritional’s LLC (Yummi Bears), MRO MARYRUTH, LLC, Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd., Viteey, GNC Holdings, LLC, SmartyPants Vitamins, Wellnext Health, Nowamyl

Recent Developments by the Multivitamin Gummies Market Players

In May 2022, Mankind Pharma's multivitamin and mineral tablet" brand "Health OK" released its Gummies for the Kids product line in the market. In a press release, the firm stated that these multivitamin gummies are designed to satisfy the needs of children seven years of age and older. Additionally, the gummies are available in strawberry and lemon flavors, which are particularly made with children's taste preferences and unique requirements in mind.

In December 2022, GNC Holdings, LLC launched a formulation especially for the 50+ age group consumers by combining the advantages of its market-leading multivitamin supplements in an enticing gummy shape. These tasty and practical multivitamin gummies, GNC Mega Men® and GNC Women's 50+, offer all the necessary vitamins and minerals for senior citizens. The company has now widened its offerings to give its customers more options that support their wellness and health objectives while also making them feel better.

Key Segments Covered by Multivitamin Gummies Industry Survey Report

By Consumer Orientation:

Adults Male Female

Pediatric

By End Use Outcome:

Athletic Performance Enhancement

Recovery from Illness or Surgery

Pregnancy or Lactation Period

Age-related Nutrient Needs

Supporting Specific Health Goals

Micronutrient Deficiencies

Overall Health and Well-being



By Sales or Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales Channel Modern Trade Channels Convenience Stores Departmental Store Specialty Stores Drug Stores or Pharmacies Online Retail Channels

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

