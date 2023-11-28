Germany Plastic Recycling Market Analysis 2015-2030: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel and Regional Demand

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German plastic recycling market stood at 5.38 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 7.78 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.80% until 2030.

The growth can be attributed to the implementation of the green dot recycling system in the country, which has been a leading light for plastic recycling worldwide. The green dot symbol visible on the product packaging enables the consumers to know that the manufacturer of the product contributes to the cost of recovery and recycling, which is anticipated to positively influence the plastic recycling market growth in the country.

In addition to this, Germany is a major plastic recycler across the globe by successfully managing to achieve a plastic recycling rate of nearly 45% owing to strict regulations regarding the reuse of recyclable plastics in the country. Besides, taxation imposed by European Union on plastic bags and packaging to limit marine pollution is further making headway for the growth of the plastic recycling market in Germany in the coming years. The country has established new packaging law, intended to improve recycling and prevent packaging waste.

Improved recycling rates of packaging are expected to be accomplished through a significant increase in recycling targets. For example, the recycling rate for plastic packaging is anticipated to increase from the current 36% to 63% by 2022, which would increase the demand for plastic recycling in the region during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak led to a significant rise in plastic consumption but negatively impacted the plastic recycling market due to illegal and inappropriate disposal owing to the lack of a workforce and lockdown restrictions. However, the market is expected to bounce back with stringent measures to tackle plastic pollution during the forecast period.

