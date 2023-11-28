Sustainability and Environment Trend Opportunity Profiles - Biophilic Design, Greenflation, Shape-shifting Material, Green Upskilling and More

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series-Sustainability and Environment (Second Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report comprises trend opportunity profiles of the most upcoming trends catering to current environmental needs. The study describes opportunities across key sectors, such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare, industrial, mobility, food and agriculture, information and communication technologies (ICT), business and financial services, and supply chain and logistics.
It offers a set of transformative trends that help accelerate the net zero goals, guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases, and suggests opportunities from upcoming business models that will not only be environment-friendly but will also enable growth.
The report discusses innovations, such as green buildings, neutrally stable materials that can change their shape, ecotourism, and green packaging. In addition, it includes socio-political measures to curb carbon emissions, such as ethical investments in green companies, government plans to circulate carbon currency, rising investments in renewable energy transition, and development of sustainable projects causing green inflation.
This series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium-to-long-term trends continually transforming their business' growth environment.
Trend Opportunity Profiles
- Biophilic Design
- Greenflation
- Shape-shifting Material
- Desalination
- ESG Investing
- Sustainable Tourism
- Carbon as a Currency
- Green Upskilling
