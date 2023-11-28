Enterprise End Users Survey on Cybersecurity Trends in Japan - Top Priority Areas for Japan in 2023

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer-Trends in Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the cybersecurity landscape in Japan, providing insights on areas such as cybersecurity operations, cybersecurity strategy, threat landscape, organizations' cybersecurity readiness against cyberattacks, and projected the investment in cybersecurity areas in 2023.

The report first identifies the level of involvement of C-level executives in the decision-making process related to cybersecurity matters. It then sheds light on how organizations in Japan conduct their cybersecurity operations before diving deeper into how often organizations in the country fine-tune their cybersecurity operations through time. The report then determines the factors that are driving the cybersecurity strategy in their organization and identifies the threat landscape that organizations in Japan are facing and the barriers to making them more secure.

Additionally, this study lays out the type of cyberattacks that impacted organizations in Japan in 2022 and the consequences they had to face following these cybersecurity incidents. The report examines the confidence levels that these respondents have in their organization's ability to defend against cyberthreats and the number of times these organizations have been successfully cyberattacked in the past 12 months.

Finally, the study provides insight into how organizations in the country are using their cybersecurity budget, revealing priority areas and spending patterns in 2023. In conclusion, this report aims to help cybersecurity vendors and relevant stakeholders to be well informed on the current cybersecurity landscape in Japan.

The full version of the Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer survey sampled organizations beyond Europe. It gathered responses from 2,448 CISOs and key security decision-makers across 8 nations and 6 industries. The nations surveyed include Japan, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The industries surveyed include energy, finance, government, healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

Respondent Profile and Involvement in Cybersecurity Matters

Responsibilities in Cybersecurity Operations

Risk Surrounding Cybersecurity Operations

Drivers for Cybersecurity Strategy

Threat Landscape in Japan

Consequences of Cybersecurity Incidents

Current Cybersecurity Readiness

Top Priority Areas for Japan in 2023

Cybersecurity Budget

Cybersecurity Spending Allocation

Summary

