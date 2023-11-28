Chiplet Market to Reach USD 633.38 Billion with a CAGR of 71.3% CAGR to 2031 | Reveals InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Chiplet Market- (By Processor (Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Application Processing Unit (APU), Artificial Intelligence Application-specific Integrated Circuit (AI ASIC) Coprocessor), By Packaging Technology (System-in-Package (SiP), Flip Chip Chip Scale Package (FCCSP), Flip Chip Ball Grid Array (FCBGA), 2.5D/3D, Wafer-Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP), Fan-Out (FO)), By End Users (Enterprise Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Military & Aerospace, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Chiplet Market is valued at US$ 5.03 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 633.38 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 71.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The chiplet market is a new and fast expanding section of the semiconductor industry. Chiplets, also known as chip-in-chip technology, are a novel way to semiconductor design and production. They entail disassembling a standard monolithic semiconductor chip into smaller, discrete components or "chiplets" that can be developed, fabricated, and tested independently. The Chiplet market was experiencing significant growth due to the demand for higher-performance and more specialized semiconductor solutions. This growth was driven by applications in data centers, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and 5G infrastructure, among others. The Chiplet market was expected to continue growing as the semiconductor industry sought innovative ways to overcome the limitations of traditional monolithic chip designs. New applications and use cases were likely to emerge as the technology matured.



Moreover, the chiplets market is poised for expansion due to advancements in manufacturing and semiconductor technology, a surging consumer appetite for compact and energy-efficient electronic devices, the growing adoption of 5G technology, and a heightened focus on AI and machine learning applications. Additionally, the chiplets market is expected to see a surge in demand as a result of the shift towards heterogeneous integration, wherein diverse types of chiplets are amalgamated to create a comprehensive system-on-chip (SoC) solution.





Recent Developments

In Sept 2023, At Innovation 2023, Intel unveiled Pike Creek, the inaugural chiplet-based test chip connected to UCIe. This event served as the public debut of operational UCIe-enabled silicon. In conjunction with a Synopsys UCIe IP chip manufactured on the state-of-the-art TSMC N3E node, the test chip displayed an Intel UCIe IP chiplet produced on its own Intel 3 process node. Two chiplets exchanged information using Intel's EMIB interface.

In May 2023, MediaTek and NVIDIA agreed to work together to provide a full range of AI cabin solutions for the next wave of software-defined vehicles. The partnership took the best parts of each company's automobile offerings and put them together to make the best solutions for modern connected cars.

Chiplet Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 5.03 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 633.38 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 71.3 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Processor, Packaging Technology, End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Chiplets allow semiconductor manufacturers to create high-performance systems by integrating specialized chiplets for specific functions. This results in improved overall system performance, making chiplets attractive for applications such as data centers, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence, which drives the market growth. The Chiplet approach is versatile and can be applied to various industries and applications, including data centers, 5G infrastructure, automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and more. This versatility drives interest and investment in Chiplet technology. Advances in packaging technologies, such as silicon interposers and 3D stacking, have enabled the seamless integration of chiplets. These packaging technologies provide the high-bandwidth interconnects necessary for Chiplet-based systems, which drives the market growth.



Challenges:

The chiplet ecosystem needs standardized interfaces and protocols, making ensuring interoperability between chiplets from different manufacturers challenging. The absence of industry-wide standards can slow down adoption and complicate system design. The chiplet ecosystem is still evolving, and not all semiconductor manufacturers and foundries have fully embraced Chiplet technology. This limited ecosystem can constrain the availability and variety of chiplets, reducing options for system designers. Chiplet-based systems can introduce new security vulnerabilities, as the separation of functions may create attack vectors. Ensuring the security of data and operations in Chiplet-based systems is a significant challenge.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific chiplet market is expected to register a major market share. The rapid growth of AI and data centers in the region has driven the need for high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions, making chiplets a valuable component. The region is home to many fabless semiconductor companies, which design chips but outsource manufacturing. These companies often leverage chiplets to develop cutting-edge products.

Besides, North America had a considerable share of the market. Data centers in North America have been a significant driver of Chiplet technology. The demand for energy-efficient, high-performance processors for cloud computing and data analytics applications has led to the development of Chiplet-based server processors. North America has a strong presence in HPC, with institutions, research centers, and businesses requiring powerful computing solutions. Chiplets have been instrumental in creating high-performance CPUs and accelerators for HPC applications.





Segmentation of Chiplet Market-

By Processor-

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Application Processing Unit (APU)

Artificial Intelligence Application-specific Integrated Circuit (AI ASIC) Coprocessor

By Packaging Technology-

System-in-Package (SiP)

Flip Chip Chip Scale Package (FCCSP)

Flip Chip Ball Grid Array (FCBGA)

2.5D/3D

Wafer-Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP)

Fan-Out (FO)

By End Users

Enterprise Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Military & Aerospace

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

